Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2017 Movies » Movie Reviews

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Patriots Day 

By
click to enlarge MARATHON MAN Bacon, looking uncannily like Donald Rumsfeld, plays the FBI investigator who takes charge of the movie’s high-risk manhunt.

MARATHON MAN Bacon, looking uncannily like Donald Rumsfeld, plays the FBI investigator who takes charge of the movie’s high-risk manhunt.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Movie Reviews »

Patriots Day
Rated R · 133 min. · 2016
Official Site: www.patriotsdayfilm.com
Director: Peter Berg
Writer: Peter Berg, Matt Cook, Matt Charman, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson
Producer: Scott Stuber and Mark Wahlberg
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons and Michelle Monaghan

Now Playing

Sorry there are no showtimes for Patriots Day on Wednesday, January 11.
The next date is playing is Friday, January 13 .

More by Rick Kisonak

About The Author

Rick Kisonak

Rick Kisonak
Bio:
 Rick Kisonak is a film reviewer for Seven Days.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ add your event

Latest in Category

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation