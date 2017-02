Say Cheese: Taking a Bite Out of the Vermont Cheese Trail 

click to enlarge Courtesy of vermont cheese council: sabin gratz

Vermont Cheesemakers Festival at Shelburne Farms

Visitors to the Green Mountains quickly discover that Vermonters are seriously sharp about their cheeses. This tiny state is home to more than 45 artisanal cheesemakers, many of which have earned international honors. Among them: Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, Vermont Creamery in Websterville, Boston Post Dairy in Enosburg Falls, the von Trapp Farmstead in Waitsfield and, perhaps best known, Cabot.

Due to strict public health codes, most local cheesemakers don't allow guests inside their cheese caves or processing facilities. Nevertheless, many do welcome visitors to their dairy farms to meet their animals and to sample and purchase cheeses. So, if you're looking to commune with nature on a farm this spring, read on for some of the delicious spots closest to Burlington.

Can't get enough? The Vermont Cheese Council offers a complete list of cheesemakers across the state and has curated the Vermont Cheese Trail — a handy road map to DIY tours and tastings. And remember: Many of the stops are small mom-and-pop operations, so call ahead before making the trek.

A Tasty Trail

Cheesemaking at Shelburne Farms

Kick off your edible adventures at the Vermont Cheese Trail stop nearest to Burlington: Shelburne Farms. Once a Gilded Age country estate, the farm now operates as a nonprofit agricultural and environmental education center that's open year-round to visitors. Located 20 minutes south of Burlington on 1,400 scenic acres, Shelburne Farms has been producing world-class artisanal cheese since 1980. From mid-May to mid-October, visitors can observe the farm's signature cheddar being made and its herd of Brown Swiss cows being milked. Guided tours of the property's barns, children's farmyard and historic inn are also available.

The farm's Coach Barn, neighboring Lake Champlain, hosts the annual Vermont Cheesemakers Festival. Serious cheese lovers should save the date — July 16 this year— for the chance to learn about, sample and buy Vermont cheeses, as well as locally produced wines, beers, ciders and spirits.

Allison Hooper and Bob Reese of Vermont Creamery

About a half hour's drive north of Burlington is Willow Hill Farm in Milton. Here, native Hawaiian cheesemaker Willow Smart uses milk from her herds of dairy cows and sheep to create nine different varieties of award-winning cheeses. These range from soft, bloomy-rind styles to hard, aged types — look for Blue Moon, a creamy sheep's milk; and Butternut, an alpine-style cow's milk cheese that won gold at the 2011 World Cheese Awards. In summer, visitors can pick their own organic blueberries on-site.

Fifty minutes north of Burlington is Highgate Center's Boucher Family Farm, which welcomes visitors most days of the year. On rolling pastures that nestle the Canadian border, the Boucher family employs the same cultures used in French Roquefort to produce their own Green Mountain Blue Cheese. Along with Boucher Blue and a tangy Gorgonzola, they also turn out a sharp, Swiss-style tomme. Dawn Morin-Boucher will explain how things are done if she's around. If not, she says, just pick out the cheese you want and leave your money on top of the fridge. Yeah, Vermonters are trusting in that way.

Less than an hour's drive east of Burlington is Websterville's Vermont Creamery, winner of nine World Cheese Awards and nine American Cheese Society awards in 2016 alone. Vermont Creamery makes several varieties of goat and cow's milk cheeses, including feta, crème fraîche, coupole and Bijou.

Bonne Bouche, considered the creamery's flagship aged goat cheese, has been awarded some of the most prestigious honors in the cheese world. Reminiscent of the Loire Valley cheeses of France, Bonne Bouche means "good mouth" and represents a tasty bite of Vermont. Though Vermont Creamery doesn't offer factory tours, it features a tasting counter and retail outlet.

Buy Now, Eat Later

Goats at Vermont Creamery

Don't have time to visit Vermont's cheesemakers in person? The Burlington area boasts some of the most impressive cheese counters in the state, both indoors and out.

On Saturday mornings, Vermont cheesemakers are among the dozens of vendors who set up shop at the Burlington Farmers Market. Held indoors biweekly on the University of Vermont campus through early April and outdoors weekly at City Hall Park from May through October, the market sells cheeses made from cow, goat and sheep milk. Also up for grabs: local fruits, veggies, wines, meads, ciders, distilled spirits, honey, maple syrup, pickles and prepared foods.

For a more extensive assortment, walk three blocks east to City Market/Onion River Co-op. It stocks more than 100 different cheeses, at least 70 percent of them made in Vermont. Cheese buyer Dave Lauber recommends Consider Bardwell Farm's Experience, which he described as "tasty and very earthy in flavor."

Minutes from Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, Cheese & Wine Traders is a must for serious wine and cheese aficionados. The store carries more than 150 varieties of local and international cheeses. Don't miss the daily samples!

Just up Dorset Street is Healthy Living Market & Café, which offers a wide assortment of organic, raw milk and even vegan cheese selections, as well as an impressive variety of craft beverages. Planning a pretty cheese plate at home? This is the place to pick up breads, meats and other treats.