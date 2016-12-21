Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2016 News + Opinion » Politics

Shumlin Talks, Reluctantly, About Governing Without a 'Fear Gene' 

By

Tools

Peter Shumlin didn't want to do this. He didn't want to sit for an exit interview and talk about the highs and lows of his six years as Vermont's governor. After several pleas — he had to do it for history's sake,…

full article »

Tags: , , ,

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2016 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation