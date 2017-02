Slideshow: Winter is a Drag Ball 2017 "Over the Rainbow and Into the Woods" 

"Over the Rainbow and Into the Woods" was the theme at the 22nd annual Winter Is a Drag Ball, hosted by the gender-bending babes of the House of LeMay Revellers came decked out in some truly Oz-some costumes from not-so-childish woodland fairy tales. Photographer James Buck was there to capture the magic and mascara. Proceeds from the party benefited the Vermont People With AIDS Coalition For more about the history of Drag Ball in Vermont, read the 2015 story and watch a slideshow depicting 20 years of this legendary Vermont party.