Slideshow: Winter is a Drag Ball 2017 "Over the Rainbow and Into the Woods" 

"Over the Rainbow and Into the Woods" was the theme at the 22nd annual Winter Is a Drag Ball, hosted by the gender-bending babes of the House of LeMay
.
Revellers came decked out in some truly Oz-some costumes from not-so-childish woodland fairy tales. Photographer James Buck was there to capture the magic and mascara. Proceeds from the party benefited the Vermont People With AIDS Coalition
.
