Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 15, 2017 Music » Music News

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Soundbites: Benefits With Friends, Drone On, Dead Man's Party 

By

Related Events

  • Comic Relief: A Benefit for COTS @ ArtsRiot

    • Jokesters dole out gut-busting material at this annual benefit for Burlington's Committee on Temporary Shelter....
    • Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $5-15.

  • Comic Relief: A Benefit for COTS @ ArtsRiot

    • (standup)...
    • Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $5/10/15

  • Sarah Davachi @ Hood Plant

    • The Vancouver composer employs analog synths and electronics as part of the Signals @Soundtoys series. A discussion and Q&A follow....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Free; preregister; limited space.

  • Iskra Print Collective Benefit featuring Swale, Villanelles and Heloise & the Savoir Faire @ Maglianero

    • (rock)...
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10

  • A Rock ’n' Roll Show to Benefit Iskra Print Collective @ Karma Bird House Gallery

    • Swale, Villanelles, Heloise & the Savoir Faire and free beer keep the dance floor full....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $10.

  • Dead Set featuring Oteil Burbridge, Zach Nugent, Luke Smith, Aaron Katz, Craig Broadhead and Richard James @ Rusty Nail

    • (Grateful Dead tribute)...
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $20/25

  • Miss Jubilee's Curious Bingo Night @ Charlie-O's World Famous

    • (traditional bingo with a twist)...
    • Mon., Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m. free

Related Locations

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music News »

More by Jordan Adams

About The Author

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Jordan Adams is the Seven Days music editor.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ add your show

Latest in Music News

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation