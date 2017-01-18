Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 18, 2017 Music » Music News

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Soundbites: Breath Support 

By

Related Events

  • Josh Panda's Acoustic Soul Night @ The Skinny Pancake (Burlington)

    • Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m. and Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m. $5-10 donation

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Burlesque Festival @ Various Barre and Burlington locations

    • Dozens of titillating performers bring a mix of class and sass to the Green Mountain State. See vermontburlesquefestival.com for details....
    • Thu., Jan. 19, 5:15-8 p.m., Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 21, 8-1:30 a.m. $9-75.

  • Vermont Burlesque Festival Opening NIght @ ArtsRiot

    • Thu., Jan. 19, 5 p.m. $12

  • Staff Picks
    PossumHaw @ Tinmouth Old Firehouse

    • Led by singer Colby Crehan, the folk and bluegrass band bids fans adieu at with a farewell concert....
    • Fri., Jan. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10-15.

  • Staff Picks
    PossumHaw @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • Led by singer Colby Crehan, the folk and bluegrass band bids fans adieu at with a farewell concert....
    • Sat., Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. $20-25.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music News »

More by Jordan Adams

About The Author

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Jordan Adams is the Seven Days music editor.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ add your show

Latest in Music News

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation