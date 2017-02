Spring Forward: Making the Most of Vermont's Mud Season 

click to enlarge Courtesy of sugarbush resort

Pond skimming at Sugarbush Resort

Springtime in Vermont is a never-ending grab bag of surprises. One day, it might be dumping powder at Stowe, Sugarbush and other ski resorts. The next day, a thaw may turn dirt roads into muck in the foothills of the Green Mountains. But don't let yourself get stuck inside during Vermont's infamous mud season. The trick to getting fresh air during these spring months is to know which recreational areas to hit when. Here's a guide to some outdoor options.

Skiing, Skimming and Swimming at Sugarbush

Sugarbush Resort in Warren offers a trifecta of springtime activities. First, ski or snowboard some of the 111 trails spread out over two distinct mountains, Lincoln Peak and Mount Ellen. A March and April favorite for soft "corn" snow — the result of alternate thawing and freezing — is the Spring Fling trail on Lincoln Peak.

Next, sign up to compete in the annual pond-skimming contest, in which costumed skiers and riders — dressed as everything from a slice of pizza to Superman — try to make it across a 120-foot pond without going kerplunk in the freezing-cold water. Pond skimming is scheduled this year for Saturday, April 8, and is open to the first 150 people. If you miss sign-up, spectating is just as fun.

Finally, take time to soak in the pools and hot tubs of nearby Clay Brook, open to overnight guests. For day visitors, the Sugarbush Health & Recreation Center has indoor swimming opportunities — plus steam rooms and dry-heat saunas.

Cycling Through Stowe

click to enlarge File: jeb wallace-brodeur

Biking the Stowe Recreation Path

At 5.3 miles long, the Stowe Recreation Path is an ideal place to spin your wheels. While snow-sports enthusiasts sneak in their last spring runs down nearby Mount Mansfield, casual bikers can pedal through the quintessential Vermont ski town. Starting at Lintilhac Park behind the Stowe Community Church on Main Street, the path winds along the West Branch of the Little River. Rumble over wooden bridges and stop at art galleries, restaurants and boutiques along the way before turning around at Topnotch Resort.

Quiet Walks Around the Queen City

click to enlarge carolyn fox

Mount Philo State Park

In winter, Burlington-area parks can be buried in snow; in summer, they're chock-full of families. But in springtime, these trails are urban oases, crisscrossed by animal tracks and sprouting trillium and crocuses from the fertile soil. Try the 2.5 miles of trails around Red Rocks Park in South Burlington, which has dramatic cliffs overlooking Lake Champlain.

Or venture south to hike the 1.9-mile paved road to the summit of Mount Philo State Park for great valley vistas. Back in Burlington, Ethan Allen Park has four miles of wooded trails. Climb the 40-foot stone tower — open weekends starting on Mother's Day and daily come Memorial Day — for a top-notch view of the city.

Hiking Barre's Abandoned Quarries

click to enlarge Courtesy of millstone trails association: Samantha Ryan

Millstone Hill quarry

With turquoise waters and towering piles of granite, the historic quarry area at Millstone Hill in Barre is a Tolkien-esque place for some of the Green Mountain State's best hiking. Walkers can explore northern hardwood and coniferous forests while getting a glimpse of Vermont's quarrying past.

Millstone Hill's network has three sections: the gentle trails of the Barre Town Forest; the more challenging terrain of Gnome Man's Land; and the scenic Canyonlands, which overlooks the twinkling blue surface of dormant, water-filled quarries. Most trails are open to cross-country skiing and mountain biking, too, making Millstone Hill a top pick for spring's unpredictable weather conditions.

Placid Paddling on Lake Champlain

click to enlarge Courtesy of cate barton

Kayaking on Lake Champlain

Spring is too early for most motorboats and sailboats to appear on the 490 square miles of Lake Champlain, the natural freshwater lake lapping the edges of Vermont, Québec and New York State. That leaves the liquid playground as calm as can be for kayaking and standup paddleboarding.

Find wetsuits, rentals and other gear at any number of Burlington businesses, including WND&WVS and Outdoor Gear Exchange, then put in at Oakledge Park in the city's South End or at North Beach or Leddy Park in the New North End. Each has a beach, too — because sometimes Vermont's fickle spring feels more like summer.