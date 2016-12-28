The Local Scene On the Best Music of 2016 

click to enlarge

When you want to know what music you should listen to, it's wise to turn to the folks who make the music you love and see what they're into. So, we asked some denizens of Vermont's music community to share their picks for the best local and nonlocal music of 2016. And since this year has been depressing AF on so many levels, we also asked them to recommend a song from any year that gives them solace, comfort or hope. Here's what they told us.

Mister Burns

The Lynguistic Civilians

Local Album: Gang of Thieves, Born to Be Loud

Nonlocal Album: Masta Ace, The Falling Season

Comfort Song: Fink, "Looking Too Closely"

Britt Shorter

Section Sign Records

LA: Tyler Daniel Bean, On Days Soon to Pass

NA: Pinegrove, Cardinal

CS: Whitney, "No Matter Where We Go"

Craig Mitchell

DJ, Planet 96.7, Operation Prince

LA: Navytrain, Souls

NA: Maxwell, BLACKsummers'night

CS: Prince, "Purple Rain"

Sarah Matthews

Polite Society

LA: Tyler Daniel Bean, On Days Soon to Pass

NA: Gillian Carter, Dreams of Suffocation

CS: Mansions, "Tangerine"

Tim Lewis

Tim's Triangle Tribune, WBKM 107.1

LA: The New Siberians, Black Blue + White

NA: Slingshot Dakota, Break

CS: Gneiss, "Piano in Every Room"

Caroline O'Connor

Steady Betty, singer-songwriter

LA: Violet Ultraviolet, Pop City

NA: Solange, A Seat at the Table

CS: Bon Iver, "Holocene"

Mark Daly

Madaila

LA: Kat Wright, By My Side

NA: Frank Ocean, Blonde

CS: Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"

Justus Gaston

Sad Turtle, the Mountain Says No

LA: Jane Boxall, Field Notes

NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service

CS: David Bazan, "Both Hands"

Ben Chugg

Little Slugger

LA: Gang of Thieves, Born to Be Loud

NA: Pill, Convenience

CS: Eric Bachmann, "Mercy"

Dan Smith

CBRASNKE, Tyler Daniel Bean

LA: Noodle, White Wax

NA: Kvelertak, Nattesferd

CS: James Vincent McMorrow, "I Lie Awake Every Night"

Brian Nagle

Disco Phantom, Waking Windows

LA: Banana Schlitz, Sports & Milk

NA: Sonny & the Sunsets, Moods Baby Moods

CS: Marvin Gaye, "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)"

Michael Roberts

Wooden Dinosaur

LA: Sam Moss, Fable

NA: William Tyler, Modern Country

CS: Hiss Golden Messenger, "Heart Like a Levee"

Brian Mital

Nectar's

LA: Seth Yacovone, Shovel Down; Madaila, Traces; Kat Wright, By My Side

NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service

CS: No particular song, but the music of [New Orleans' radio station] WWOZ [90.7] FM, Lil Dickey and Jah's riddims have pushed me through this year.

Jeremy Gartner

Sad Turtle, Savage Hen, Burning Monk

LA: Barishi, Blood From the Lion's Mouth

NA: Meshuggah, The Violent Sleep of Reason

CS: The Dillinger Escape Plan, "Limerent Death"; Toto, "Rosanna"

Matthew Hastings

Ver Sacrum

LA: Wren Kitz, For Evelyn

NA: Daniel Lanois, Goodbye to Language

CS: Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster and Panaiotis, "Lear"

Jason Cooley

Blue Button, Banana Schlitz

LA: Vultures of Cult, Pastoral

NA: Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial

CS: Minnie Riperton, "Les Fleur"

Tyler Daniel Bean

Doom Service, Polite Society, Screaming Skull

LA: Wren Kitz, For Evelyn; The Path, Our Cancer Year

NA: John K. Samson, Winter Wheat

CS: Land of Talk, "It's Okay"

Forrest Brandt

Polite Society, the Bloomers

LA: Apartment 3, Apartment 3

NA: Cass McCombs, Mangy Love

CS: Parquet Courts, "Outside"

Ben Cobane

Doom Service

LA: Get a Grip, Endless

NA: Every Time I Die, Low Teens

CS: Hot Water Music, "Drag My Body"

Bryan Parmelee

musician/producer

LA: SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney, All Gifted/Trouble EP

NA: Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

CS: Sampha, "Plastic 100°C"

Matthew Hagen

Savage Hen, the High Breaks

LA: Kat Wright, By My Side

NA: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

CS: Brian Eno, "1/1"

Reuben Jackson

host, "Friday Night Jazz," Vermont Public Radio

LA: Kat Wright, By My Side

NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service

CS: A Tribe Called Quest, "Melatonin"

Charlie Frazier

Blues for Breakfast, 106.7 WIZN

LA: Dave Keller, Right Back Atcha; Seth Yacovone Band, Shovel Down

NA: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Let Me Get By

CS: Anything from Michetti, Heady Metal

Abbie Morin

singer-songwriter

LA: Henry Jamison, The Rains

NA: Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, A Man Alive

CS: Lucy Dacus, "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"

Ian Senesac

CBRASNKE, Tyler Daniel Bean

LA: Loupo, Enigma

NA: Destrage, A Means to No End

CS: Tyler Daniel Bean, "Year of the Snake"

Dave Keller

Dave Keller Band

LA: Rumblecat, 'Til the Neighbors Shout

NA: William Bell, This Is Where I Live

CS: Doyle Bramhall II, "Mama Can't Help You"

Gary Lee Miller

contributing writer, Seven Days

LA: Kelly Ravin, Bonneville

NA: Lydia Loveless, Real

CS: Bob Dylan, "Visions of Johanna"

Brian Clark

Anachronist

LA: Kelly Ravin, Bonneville

NA: Twin Peaks, Down in Heaven

CS: Public Enemy, "Fight the Power"

Alex Budney

Nectar's, Seth Yacovone Band

LA: The High Breaks, Droppin' Off With ... the High Breaks ; Sad Turtle, Ruthless & Toothless

NA: Aaron Neville, Apache

CS: Rolling Stones/Old and in the Way, "Wild Horses"

Matthew Hall

Bren, Marco Polio, Comrade Nixon

LA: Phonix Dark, Cashmere Phoenix

NA: S. Ayton, Slow Lose

CS: Catherine Warwick, "Pollyanna (I Believe in You)"

Kyle Thompson

DJ Fattie B

LA: Kat Wright, By My Side; Madaila, Traces

NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service

CS: Prince, "Purple Rain"

Matt Harpster

guitarist

LA: Sad Turtle, Ruthless & Toothless

NA: Esperanza Spalding, Emily's D+Evolution

CS: Cat Stevens, "Peace Train"

André Maquera

West Street Digital

LA: Ben Patton, The Chantry

NA: Jeff Beck, Loud Hailer

CS: Jeff Beck, "Right Now"

Eric Maier

Madaila, Future Fields

LA: Willverine, Show Up Late

NA: Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

CS: PWR BTTM, "West Texas"