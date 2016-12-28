The Local Scene On the Best Music of 2016 

click to enlarge
When you want to know what music you should listen to, it's wise to turn to the folks who make the music you love and see what they're into. So, we asked some denizens of Vermont's music community to share their picks for the best local and nonlocal music of 2016. And since this year has been depressing AF on so many levels, we also asked them to recommend a song from any year that gives them solace, comfort or hope. Here's what they told us.
Mister Burns
The Lynguistic Civilians
Local Album: Gang of Thieves, Born to Be Loud
Nonlocal Album: Masta Ace, The Falling Season
Comfort Song: Fink, "Looking Too Closely"
Britt Shorter
Section Sign Records
LA: Tyler Daniel Bean, On Days Soon to Pass
NA: Pinegrove, Cardinal
CS: Whitney, "No Matter Where We Go"
Craig Mitchell
DJ, Planet 96.7, Operation Prince
LA: Navytrain, Souls
NA: Maxwell, BLACKsummers'night
CS: Prince, "Purple Rain"
Sarah Matthews
Polite Society
LA: Tyler Daniel Bean, On Days Soon to Pass
NA: Gillian Carter, Dreams of Suffocation
CS: Mansions, "Tangerine"
Tim Lewis
Tim's Triangle Tribune, WBKM 107.1
LA: The New Siberians, Black Blue + White
NA: Slingshot Dakota, Break
CS: Gneiss, "Piano in Every Room"
Caroline O'Connor
Steady Betty, singer-songwriter
LA: Violet Ultraviolet, Pop City
NA: Solange, A Seat at the Table
CS: Bon Iver, "Holocene"
Mark Daly
Madaila
LA: Kat Wright, By My Side
NA: Frank Ocean, Blonde
CS: Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
Justus Gaston
Sad Turtle, the Mountain Says No
LA: Jane Boxall, Field Notes
NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service
CS: David Bazan, "Both Hands"
Ben Chugg
Little Slugger
LA: Gang of Thieves, Born to Be Loud
NA: Pill, Convenience
CS: Eric Bachmann, "Mercy"
Dan Smith
CBRASNKE, Tyler Daniel Bean
LA: Noodle, White Wax
NA: Kvelertak, Nattesferd
CS: James Vincent McMorrow, "I Lie Awake Every Night"
Brian Nagle
Disco Phantom, Waking Windows
LA: Banana Schlitz, Sports & Milk
NA: Sonny & the Sunsets, Moods Baby Moods
CS: Marvin Gaye, "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)"
Michael Roberts
Wooden Dinosaur
LA: Sam Moss, Fable
NA: William Tyler, Modern Country
CS: Hiss Golden Messenger, "Heart Like a Levee"
Brian Mital
Nectar's
LA: Seth Yacovone, Shovel Down; Madaila, Traces; Kat Wright, By My Side
NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service
CS: No particular song, but the music of [New Orleans' radio station] WWOZ [90.7] FM, Lil Dickey and Jah's riddims have pushed me through this year.
Jeremy Gartner
Sad Turtle, Savage Hen, Burning Monk
LA: Barishi, Blood From the Lion's Mouth
NA: Meshuggah, The Violent Sleep of Reason
CS: The Dillinger Escape Plan, "Limerent Death"; Toto, "Rosanna"
Matthew Hastings
Ver Sacrum
LA: Wren Kitz, For Evelyn
NA: Daniel Lanois, Goodbye to Language
CS: Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster and Panaiotis, "Lear"
Jason Cooley
Blue Button, Banana Schlitz
LA: Vultures of Cult, Pastoral
NA: Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial
CS: Minnie Riperton, "Les Fleur"
Tyler Daniel Bean
Doom Service, Polite Society, Screaming Skull
LA: Wren Kitz, For Evelyn; The Path, Our Cancer Year
NA: John K. Samson, Winter Wheat
CS: Land of Talk, "It's Okay"
Forrest Brandt
Polite Society, the Bloomers
LA: Apartment 3, Apartment 3
NA: Cass McCombs, Mangy Love
CS: Parquet Courts, "Outside"
Ben Cobane
Doom Service
LA: Get a Grip, Endless
NA: Every Time I Die, Low Teens
CS: Hot Water Music, "Drag My Body"
Bryan Parmelee
musician/producer
LA: SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney, All Gifted/Trouble EP
NA: Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
CS: Sampha, "Plastic 100°C"
Matthew Hagen
Savage Hen, the High Breaks
LA: Kat Wright, By My Side
NA: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
CS: Brian Eno, "1/1"
Reuben Jackson
host, "Friday Night Jazz," Vermont Public Radio
LA: Kat Wright, By My Side
NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service
CS: A Tribe Called Quest, "Melatonin"
Charlie Frazier
Blues for Breakfast, 106.7 WIZN
LA: Dave Keller, Right Back Atcha; Seth Yacovone Band, Shovel Down
NA: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Let Me Get By
CS: Anything from Michetti, Heady Metal
Abbie Morin
singer-songwriter
LA: Henry Jamison, The Rains
NA: Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, A Man Alive
CS: Lucy Dacus, "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore"
Ian Senesac
CBRASNKE, Tyler Daniel Bean
LA: Loupo, Enigma
NA: Destrage, A Means to No End
CS: Tyler Daniel Bean, "Year of the Snake"
Dave Keller
Dave Keller Band
LA: Rumblecat, 'Til the Neighbors Shout
NA: William Bell, This Is Where I Live
CS: Doyle Bramhall II, "Mama Can't Help You"
Gary Lee Miller
contributing writer, Seven Days
LA: Kelly Ravin, Bonneville
NA: Lydia Loveless, Real
CS: Bob Dylan, "Visions of Johanna"
Brian Clark
Anachronist
LA: Kelly Ravin, Bonneville
NA: Twin Peaks, Down in Heaven
CS: Public Enemy, "Fight the Power"
Alex Budney
Nectar's, Seth Yacovone Band
LA: The High Breaks, Droppin' Off With ... the High Breaks ; Sad Turtle, Ruthless & Toothless
NA: Aaron Neville, Apache
CS: Rolling Stones/Old and in the Way, "Wild Horses"
Matthew Hall
Bren, Marco Polio, Comrade Nixon
LA: Phonix Dark, Cashmere Phoenix
NA: S. Ayton, Slow Lose
CS: Catherine Warwick, "Pollyanna (I Believe in You)"
Kyle Thompson
DJ Fattie B
LA: Kat Wright, By My Side; Madaila, Traces
NA: A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service
CS: Prince, "Purple Rain"
Matt Harpster
guitarist
LA: Sad Turtle, Ruthless & Toothless
NA: Esperanza Spalding, Emily's D+Evolution
CS: Cat Stevens, "Peace Train"
André Maquera
West Street Digital
LA: Ben Patton, The Chantry
NA: Jeff Beck, Loud Hailer
CS: Jeff Beck, "Right Now"
Eric Maier
Madaila, Future Fields
LA: Willverine, Show Up Late
NA: Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
CS: PWR BTTM, "West Texas"