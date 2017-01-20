Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 20, 2017 Arts + Life » Humor

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Humor
The Parmelee Post: Work Begins to Reconstruct the Vermont Bubble 

By
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Humor »

More by Bryan Parmelee

About The Author

Bryan Parmelee

Bryan Parmelee
bryanparmelee.com
Bio:
 Bryan is the Digital Production Specialist for Seven Days and Kids VT.

Speaking of Satire

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send an arts tip

Latest in Humor

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation