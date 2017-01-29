Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 29, 2017 Food + Drink » Recipes

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Kids VT
The Return of Light: Swedish St. Lucia Rolls 

By

This article was originally published in Seven Days' monthly parenting magazine, Kids VT.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Recipes »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send a Food tip
foodie poll

What type of food events are you most interested in?

  • Workshops! I want to learn all about the food I eat.
  • Booze-focused gatherings: cocktail nights, tap takeovers, etc. 
  • Events at restaurants, such as holiday feasts and other special menus.
  • Classes — cooking seminars, demonstrations, that kind of thing.
  • Talks, panel discussions and other conversational get-togethers.

View Results

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation