Two Brothers Tavern: New Kitchen, New Pizza 

click to enlarge

On Monday, January 23, Two Brothers Tavern began a 10- to 12-week kitchen renovation that promises to revamp the menu and cooking capacity of the longstanding Middlebury watering hole.

"The renovations have been a long time coming," says executive chef Matt Corrente, "and a new kitchen will make us better at doing what we're already known for." He assures Two Bros loyalists that the tavern will remain the neighborhood spot for burgers, wings and poutine. "We'll just be able to do more of it, and we'll be able to do it better."

The tavern's downstairs lounge will get its own overhaul. Without losing spatial capacity in the late-night haunt, owners Holmes and Beal Jacobs will convert one of the stage areas into a smaller kitchen space fitted with a three-tiered brick pizza oven. Led by Corrente, Two Brothers' cooks will start turning out nightly Neapolitan-style pizzas on January 26 at a 9 p.m. soft opening of their new setup.

"We're excited to bring Neapolitan pizza to Middlebury," says Corrente. "It's a thin crust baked in a hot oven, so you get a nice char. We use a simple yeast dough that's fermented overnight for a nice bready flavor."

To accommodate the renovations, the tavern will be temporarily closed for lunch Mondays through Wednesdays, but the Two Brothers crew promises to make up for lost hours with bubbling, made-to-order pizzas to complement the 20-plus taps.