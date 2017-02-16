Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
February 16, 2017 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group [SIV478] 

2/8/17: Less than a year old, members of the Vermont Nepali Heritage Dance Group gathered at the Integrated Arts Academy Wednesday night to rehearse for an upcoming performance. Comprised of about 20 young people from the Bhutanese Nepali community, these dancers are celebrating and sharing their cultural heritage with Vermonters.

You can see the troupe perform at the FlynnSpace on February 18th.

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was made possible by

Hotel Vermont and New England Federal Credit Union

Eva Sollberger

Seven Days multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed more than three million times on YouTube. She appears each Thursday on The :30 on WCAX.

