Vermont Nepali Cultural Heritage Dance Group [SIV478] 

2/8/17: Less than a year old, members of the Vermont Nepali Heritage Dance Group gathered at the Integrated Arts Academy Wednesday night to rehearse for an upcoming performance. Comprised of about 20 young people from the Bhutanese Nepali community, these dancers are celebrating and sharing their cultural heritage with Vermonters.

You can see the troupe perform at the FlynnSpace on February 18th.

