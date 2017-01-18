Vermont Yoga Week 2017 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Vermont Yoga Week — presented by Athleta — is a week-long event (February 20-26), for yogis new and old. Participating studios will offer all drop-in classes for $7 — an inexpensive way to try new classes, meet new teachers and visit new studios. Sounds awesome, right?
Classes will fill up fast and they are all on a first come, first served basis. If possible, reserve your spot in advance directly with studios. Check studio websites for details.
Tags: Seven Days Event, Marketplace Fitness, Hot Yoga Burlington, Iyengar Yoga Center of Vermont, Core Studio, Tapna Yoga, Sangha Studio (Downtown Burlington), Sangha Studio (Old North End), Honest Yoga Center, SoulShine Power Yoga, Railyard Apothecary and Yoga Studio, Bikram Yoga Williston