Vermont's Independent Voice

January 18, 2017 Theme Issue » Wellness Issue

Wellness Issue — 2017 

click to enlarge KYM BALTHAZAR | REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • KYM BALTHAZAR | Rev. Diane Sullivan

This annual issue falls in January for one good reason: It’s January. The first month in a new year is all the incentive we need to at least vow to get fi t, clean up our diets or … stop snoring? Yes, one writer takes on his SLEEP APNEA by playing the didgeridoo. And by learning circular breathing, which is cool. We pick up some pointers from a PLUS-SIZE YOGI and check out two pastimes keeping seniors on their toes — a Burlington PICKLEBALL LEAGUE and a butt-busting BOOT CAMP in Middlebury. Hey, nobody’s getting any younger, so… We vicariously experience halotherapy — aka down time in a SALT CAVE — in Montgomery. Can NaCl cure and calm us? Maybe. But we’re especially happy to learn that SATURATED FATS are back on the eat-this list. Pass the butter!


Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

