Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 15, 2017 Arts + Life » Visual Art

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

With 'Backstage Pass,' the Shelburne Museum Rocks Out 

By

"Backstage Pass: Rock & Roll Photography," on view through May 7 at the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Shelburne Museum. shelburnemuseum.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "Art Beats"

Related Events

  • "Backstage Pass: Rock & Roll Photography" @ Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Shelburne Museum

    • An exhibition featuring more than 300 photographs, many rarely seen by the public, of famous rock-and-roll and jazz greats including Miles Davis, Elvis Presley, the...
    • Through May 7
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Visual Art »

More by Pamela Polston

About The Author

Pamela Polston

Pamela Polston
Bio:
 Pamela Polston is the cofounder, coeditor and associate publisher of Seven Days.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send an arts tip

Latest in Visual Art

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation