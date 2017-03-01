Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 01, 2017 News + Opinion » Business

Y Close Winooski? Gym Was a Drag on YMCA's $22 Million Fundraising Goal 

By

Tools

Francine Bahati walked briskly toward the front doors of the YMCA in Winooski last Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., athletic bag in hand. The smile on her young face faded when she was asked about the pending closure of the gym at…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation