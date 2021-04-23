Seven Days Wins 25 Awards in Regional Media Competition

Photo of Riverbank Church, featured in the story, "Good News? Evangelicals Are 'Planting' Dozens of Churches in Vermont's Rocky Soil"
Seven Days, Vermont’s free, independent newsweekly, won nine first-place awards in this year’s New England Better Newspaper Competition — including top honors in investigative, history, social issue and religious issue reporting. The paper also won nine second-place and seven third-place awards — 25 total.
The contest is organized by the New England Newspaper & Press Association; winners were announced at NENPA’s annual convention — held virtually this year — on April 8. This competition is the largest and most comprehensive journalism recognition program in New England.
Seven Days’ first-place awards included:
Investigative Reporting: “Guarded Secrets: Claims of Sexual Misconduct, Drug Use Plague a Vermont Prison for Women” by Paul Heintz
