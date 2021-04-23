 Seven Days Wins 25 Awards in Regional Media Competition | Inside Seven Days

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Inside Seven Days

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 23, 2021

Seven Days Wins 25 Awards in Regional Media Competition

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM

click image Photo of Riverbank Church, featured in the story, "Good News? Evangelicals Are 'Planting' Dozens of Churches in Vermont's Rocky Soil" - COURTESY OF CHRIS GOEPPNER
  • COURTESY OF CHRIS GOEPPNER
  • Photo of Riverbank Church, featured in the story, "Good News? Evangelicals Are 'Planting' Dozens of Churches in Vermont's Rocky Soil"
Seven Days, Vermont’s free, independent newsweekly, won nine first-place awards in this year’s New England Better Newspaper Competition — including top honors in investigative, history, social issue and religious issue reporting. The paper also won nine second-place and seven third-place awards — 25 total.

The contest is organized by the New England Newspaper & Press Association; winners were announced at NENPA’s annual convention — held virtually this year — on April 8. This competition is the largest and most comprehensive journalism recognition program in New England.

Seven Days’ first-place awards included:

  • Investigative Reporting: “Guarded Secrets: Claims of Sexual Misconduct, Drug Use Plague a Vermont Prison for Women” by Paul Heintz
  • Arts and Entertainment Reporting: “Public Libraries Adapt to the 21st Century … and Uphold Democracy” by Seven Days staff
  • History Reporting: “Refugee Who Survived the 'Voyage of the Damned' Says 'People Haven't Learned Anything'” by Colin Flanders
  • Excellence in Newsroom Collaboration: “Worse for Care” by Derek Brouwer and Andrea Suozzo
  • Social Issue Feature: “HOWLing at the Moon: A Women's Collective Grapples With a Gender-Fluid Future” by Chelsea Edgar
  • Reporting on Religious Issue: “Good News? Evangelicals Are 'Planting' Dozens of Churches in Vermont's Rocky Soil” by Chelsea Edgar
  • Headline Writing: Seven Days Staff
  • Sports Video: “Stuck in Vermont: Green Mountain Athletic Association 10K in Scenic Charlotte” by Eva Sollberger
  • Feature Video: “Stuck in Vermont: The Downes Family Recovers From COVID-19” by Eva Sollberger
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Corey Grenier

Corey Grenier
Bio:
 Corey is the Marketing and Events Director for Seven Days and Kids VT.

Trending

'Pandemic Passings' Video Documents Transitions in the COVID-19 Era
Stuck in Vermont: Bob Blanchard Shares His Love of Burlington History Online
Banking With a B Corp: Why Driven Switched to Mascoma Bank
After Councilors Call for Bergstein to Resign, His Wife Says He Already Has
Federal Relief Could Fund Farmworker Housing Improvements, Advocates Say
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation