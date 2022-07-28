 Seven Days Wins Six First-Place Awards in National Media Competition | Inside Seven Days

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Inside Seven Days

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Seven Days Wins Six First-Place Awards in National Media Competition

Posted By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge Don Eggert, Cathy Resmer and Colby Roberts accepted the awards on behalf of Seven Days staff and freelancers - BLAIR BARNA
  • Blair Barna
  • Don Eggert, Cathy Resmer and Colby Roberts accepted the awards on behalf of Seven Days staff and freelancers
Seven Days, Vermont’s free, independent newsweekly, won six first-place awards at the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia conference last week at the Medill School of Journalism in downtown Chicago

The AAN Awards recognize work that is "well-written, incisively reported and effectively challenges established orthodoxies."AAN member publications vary in size and circulation, and are based in cities across the continent; the awards contest gives these publications the opportunity to compete against their peers.

1st Place Awards

Melissa Pasanen
From the judges: “Writing that reflects the local food scene beyond its dining rooms.”

LGBT Coverage
Chelsea Edgar, "Vermont Has Endangered Transgender Prisoners. Change Is Coming — but Is It Enough?"
From the judges: “Strong reporting on a topic that gets too little attention.”

Multimedia
Eva Sollberger, "A new Era for the House of LeMay"
From the judges: “This was excellent storytelling; it actually reminded me of something I’d see on CBS Sunday Morning.”
 Photography
James Buck, "We’re Nobodies’: Residents Describe Life at Burlington’s Notorious Homeless Encampment"
From the judges: “Powerful photojournalism that tells an important story, humanely, with dignity for photo subjects.”
click to enlarge JAMES BUCK ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • James Buck ©️ Seven Days
Cartoon
Tim Newcomb
From the Judges:“One entry nudges boundaries for liberal audience. Not always preaching to choir. Nice move.”
click to enlarge TIM NEWCOMB
  • Tim Newcomb

2nd Place Awards

Nonprofit Collaboration
Derek Brouwer, Liam Elder-Connors, "Roaches and Broken Locks: Mark and Rick Bove’s Growing Empire of Affordable Rentals Vexes Code Enforcers"
From the judges: “Evidence of how newsrooms can be competitive and still work together on the big stuff that matters to the people they serve.”

Beat Reporting
Colin Flanders
From the judges: “Strong writing and great breadth of health issues covered”

Health Care Reporting
Colin Flanders, Chelsea Edgar, "The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital"
From the judges: “This is important reporting on how the system is broken even under normal circumstances. Seven Days brings out excellent reporting to help make change.”

News Story - Long Form
Chelsea Edgar, "Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation"
From the judges: “In less capable hands, the article would have been filled with cheap shots. But the author knows that deep reporting is the best way to pursue truth.”

Illustration
Sean Metcalf
From the judges: “An illustration in this context should provide additional meaning to the story. Does it…? The answer here is emphatically YES.”

Arts Feature
Dan Bolles, "The Producer | Joshua Sherman spearheads an arts-led revitalization in Norman Rockwell’s Arlington"
From the judges: “Compelling human interest story that connects current development with its place in history.”

3rd Place Awards

Arts Criticism
Margot Harrison
From the judges: “A book reviewer to follow.”

Tags: , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Corey Barrows

Corey Barrows
Bio:
 Corey is the Marketing and Events Director for Seven Days and Kids VT.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation