Seven Days Wins Six First-Place Awards in National Media Competition

Don Eggert, Cathy Resmer and Colby Roberts accepted the awards on behalf of Seven Days staff and freelancers
Seven Days, Vermont’s free, independent newsweekly, won six first-place awards at the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia conference last week at the Medill School of Journalism in downtown Chicago
The AAN Awards recognize work that is "well-written, incisively reported and effectively challenges established orthodoxies."AAN member publications vary in size and circulation, and are based in cities across the continent; the awards contest gives these publications the opportunity to compete against their peers.
1st Place Awards
Melissa Pasanen From the judges: “Writing that reflects the local food scene beyond its dining rooms.”
News Story - Long Form
Chelsea Edgar, "Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation" From the judges: “In less capable hands, the article would have been filled with cheap shots. But the author knows that deep reporting is the best way to pursue truth.”
Illustration Sean Metcalf From the judges: “An illustration in this context should provide additional meaning to the story. Does it…? The answer here is emphatically YES.”
