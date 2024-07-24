 Seven Days Wins Five First-Place Honors at the 2024 AAN Awards | Inside Seven Days

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Seven Days Wins Five First-Place Honors at the 2024 AAN Awards

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge pubnote1-1-93ce017e6b39d94a.jpg
Seven Days took home five first-place awards at the recent Association of Alternative Newsmedia conference in Charleston, S.C. — more than any other paper in the competition. We’re proud of our writers and grateful to AAN! Thanks to our readers, advertisers and financial supporters for making this work possible.

1st  Place Winners

David Carr Award for Investigative Reporting
“The Loss of Grace: In Vermont’s Juvenile Lockup, a Girl Endured Violence and Isolation. She Wasn’t the Only One. And It Was No Secret,” by Joe Sexton

click image REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • Rev. Diane Sullivan

Judge’s comment: “… this comes out on top because of its deep research, exquisite writing and emotional impact. Often in investigative journalism, as with the X-Files, ‘The truth is out there.’ But even when much is in view in scattered places, an effort like this still must find it, make connections and do the additional reporting to see the entire complex story, make sure it is ironclad, and tell it with the deftness that allows readers to not only understand, but feel it. What resulted was a deeply moving wake-up call to Vermont that society’s struggles with mental health, troubled children, governmental malfeasance, and broken lives is not someplace else’s problem. Yes, it can happen here — and did.”

Jim Ridley Award for Arts Criticism
Stories by Margot Harrison, including:
“Book Review: If It Sounds Like a Quack... A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine, Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling”
“Film Review: Anatomy of a Fall”
“Book Review: Revenge of the Scapegoat, Caren Beilin”

Judge’s comment: “This writing is so compelling that I’m set to watch a French movie and I quit reading to order the If It Sounds Like a Quack… A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine book.”

News Story
“Vermont’s Relapse: Efforts to Address Opioid Addiction Were Starting to Work. Then Potent New Street Drugs Arrived,” by Colin Flanders

click image JAMES BUCK | REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • James Buck | Rev. Diane Sullivan

Judge’s comment: “This is a meticulously reported piece that painstakingly and heartbreakingly lays out the monumental challenges associated with drug abuse. Every new subheading of the story revealed another eye-opening set of facts about how the ever-growing problem has touched some aspect of your community — from the addiction service agencies, to cold-weather shelters to the local Little League field. The weaving in of personal stories from Amanda, Kelly, Tyler and the others added the human element that pulled everything together and gave the piece heart beyond the necessary [interviews] with law enforcement, legal people and addiction specialists. I appreciated the use of hard data throughout.”

Right-Wing Extremism Coverage
“A Chilling New Documentary With Vermont Connections Chronicles the Growing Threat of Radicalized U.S. Military Veterans,” by Ken Picard

Multimedia
“Stuck in Vermont: Peter Harrigan Collected 600 Barbie Dolls in 30 Years, With Support From His Husband, Stan Baker, Who Collects Ken Dolls,” by Eva Sollberger

Judge’s comment: “Lovely story that isn’t just about a WHOLE LOT of dolls, it’s also about the men behind the collection and their role in Vermont history. Nicely done.”

