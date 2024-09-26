 NENPA Awards Seven Days 2024 'Newspaper of the Year'

Thursday, September 26, 2024

NENPA Awards Seven Days 2024 'Newspaper of the Year' and Five Publick Occurrences Honors

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 7:10 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2024-09-25_at_8.12.27_am.png
Seven Days has been named Newspaper of the Year by the New England Newspaper & Press Association. The award, which lauds the top large-circulation weekly in the region, was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Providence, R.I.

NENPA also gave out 14 “Publick Occurrences” awards — named for the first newspaper in the British colonies — that celebrate individual and team merit. Seven Days won five of them, more than any other news outlet in New England.

We’re honored and moved by this recognition. Thanks to all of our readers, advertisers and donors who made it possible!

Here’s some of what the NENPA judges had to say:

About “The Loss of Grace” by Joe Sexton:

“The opening grafs and their descriptive detail in this piece preview the well-crafted narrative that helps make this a compelling read despite its length. This absorbing tale combines emotionally draining human interest elements with hard-nosed reporting that shines light on a deficient, if not inhumane, system for treating troubled youths.”

About “From Room 37 to Cell 17” by Derek Brouwer and Colin Flanders:

“The writers have done a remarkable job in making the reader sympathize with the young man, who has been charged with murder but is pleading insanity. This is a thoughtful, well-researched and highly readable account of a man with mental illness who can’t seem to get adequate help.”

click to enlarge ROB DONNELLY
  • Rob Donnelly
About “Getting On” by Seven Days Staff:

“The ‘This Old State’ series takes a comprehensive, long-overdue look at the aging population in Vermont, and the ramifications — everything from an 82-year-old U.S. senator, to the importance of an aging workforce, to lack of transportation, and the effects of loneliness ... This was a deep, engaging look at one of the major issues our society faces.”

About “Vermont’s Relapse” by Colin Flanders:

“We were spellbound by ‘Vermont’s Relapse.’ This masterfully crafted article rocked us with revelations. It performed a public service in explaining so clearly, with fascinating detail but no lecturing, how the drug scourge has evolved from heroin to animal tranquilizers, meth and fentanyl.”

click to enlarge Decker residents - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Decker residents
About “The Fight for Decker Towers” by Derek Brouwer:

“Derek Brouwer’s perceptive fly-on-the-wall reporting gave a voice to people who are seldom heard and often ignored by the government. This is journalism that matters … Brouwer’s superb reporting — along with James Buck’s photos — thoroughly documents the plight of elderly and disabled residents of Decker Towers who are besieged by drug users and lawbreaking squatters.”

  • Seven Days Wins Five First-Place Honors at the 2024 AAN Awards

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Jul 24, 2024
  • Seven Days Wins 18 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition

    Seven Days won 18 first-place awards at the annual New England Newspaper & Press Association convention March 22-23 in Waltham, Mass. The awards presentation honored work published by the region’s daily and weekly newspapers, online news sites, and specialty publications between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023. Read on for a list of our first-place finishers. In most cases, Seven Days competed against other large-circulation weeklies. We’re very grateful to NENPA for the recognition — and to the advertisers and Super Readers who support our work! (7D Promo)
    • Apr 9, 2024
