 Katie Runde to Paint Alexander Twilight Portrait for the Statehouse | Live Culture

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Art / History Katie Runde to Paint Alexander Twilight Portrait for the Statehouse

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge Alexander Twilight - COURTESY OF THE OLD STONE HOUSE MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the Old Stone House Museum
  • Alexander Twilight
Middlebury artist Katie Runde has been commissioned to paint a portrait of Alexander Twilight to hang in the Vermont Statehouse, which will make him the first person of color featured in a portrait there.

Twilight, believed to be both the first African American college graduate and first African American legislator in the U.S., was a Brownington-based educator and minister who lived from 1795 to 1857. He was elected as a Vermont State Representative in 1836. Last year, state lawmakers established September 23, 2020, as Alexander Twilight Day.

The portrait was commissioned jointly by the Friends of the Vermont State House and the office of the Vermont State Curator and is being funded by the National Life Group of Vermont.

“I feel like it’s a really exciting direction for the Statehouse to go in,” Runde said. “To change the direction of what we’re imaging is a pretty profound move and a pretty important move for Vermont and its identity.”

Vermont Public Radio reported in early 2020 that in the dozens of portraits of former governors and military figures hanging in the state's Capitol, everyone depicted is white.

According to the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington, Twilight was born in Corinth, began laboring for a farmer at age 8, and saved enough money to begin attending school at 20. He received a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College in 1823. Records indicate he was mixed race and may have passed as white for much of his life.

“It’s a really ambiguous area that puts us in,” Runde said of Twilight’s racial identity. “Because we want to embrace him as the first college graduate of African descent, the first state rep of African descent. But we can’t overplay it, either.”

click to enlarge Katie Runde - COURTESY OF EVAN WILSON
  • Courtesy of Evan Wilson
  • Katie Runde
Adding to the complexities of painting Twilight’s portrait is the relative dearth  of images to work from. Runde, a Middlebury-based multimedia artist who’s an accomplished realist oil painter, noted that in photographs he looks dour, as was typical of the era, but that the writings of his students indicate he had a good sense of humor.

“Most of the challenge is going to be in infusing the portrait with what we know of his personality without losing the resemblance,” Runde said.

Constructing a portrait isn’t just about the likeness. The background provides an opportunity to “sneak in as much information as possible” about Twilight, Runde said. She wants to represent his passion for education and his spirituality. The portrait may be set outdoors, in which case Runde said she wants to travel to Brownington and paint directly from the landscape. Her goal is to finish the portrait by the end of 2021.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Related Locations

More...

About The Author

Margaret Grayson

Margaret Grayson
Bio:
 Margaret Grayson is a staff writer at Seven Days and a 2019 transplant to Vermont, by way of Montana. She covers the art, books, memes and weird hobbies of Vermonters. In her spare time she dabbles as a pottery student, country music radio DJ and enthusiastic roaster of root vegetables.

More By This Author

Trending

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 11 to 17
Stuck in Vermont: Winter Dipping With Katharine Montstream and the Red Hot Chilly Dippers
Love Letters From the Past Introduce Vermont Siblings to Their Long-Gone Grandparents
Charging Forward: Burlington’s Building Electrification Effort Hits the Ballot
Anaïs Mitchell on Her New Book, Her Forthcoming Album and the Future of 'Hadestown'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Live Culture

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation