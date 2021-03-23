 Media Note: Josh Crane and Myra Flynn Join Vermont Public Radio | Live Culture

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Media Media Note: Josh Crane and Myra Flynn Join Vermont Public Radio

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge Josh Crane (left) and Myra Flynn - COURTESY OF JOSH CRANE AND MYRA FLYNN
  • Courtesy of Josh Crane and Myra Flynn
  • Josh Crane (left) and Myra Flynn
Podcast producer Josh Crane and singer-songwriter Myra Flynn, a former journalist at the Burlington Free Press, have joined Vermont Public Radio as engagement producers. They'll primarily support the station's Brave Little State podcast, an investigative program that uses audience-sourced queries as the foundation of its stories.

Crane and Flynn are the first to fill the new positions and start work on Wednesday, March 31.

Prior to joining VPR, Crane was the producer of Endless Thread on NPR member station WBUR-FM in Boston. The podcast delves into stories that originate from the depths of Reddit.

"To me, engagement journalism, in general, is about listening more intentionally and more openly to the communities that, in this case, VPR is supposed to be serving," Crane said on a conference call with Flynn and Seven Days on Tuesday.

"I see my role as basically making sure that VPR and all of the journalism that it's doing is bringing communities into the journalistic process in different ways," Crane continued.

"Josh and I are also tasked with finding new and creative ways to hear those voices who are underrepresented," Flynn added. "The people who are able to respond to, say, the setup that Brave Little State has — they have to have access to high-speed internet, or technology or a device.

"It doesn't clearly represent the full spectrum of the Vermont community if the only people to connect with us are the people who are privileged enough to be able to do so," she continued.

In a press release, Flynn noted a parallel between her work as a musician and her background in journalism.

"Both are documentarians of the people and our times," she said. "Both are eager to wrap words around massive emotional or newsworthy subject-matter but are tasked with condensing them into small, digestible, palatable pieces for the public."

Crane and Flynn each have roots in Vermont. Crane graduated from Middlebury College in 2014, and is married to an Addison County native. Flynn, originally from Randolph, started her music career in Vermont before moving to Los Angeles to continue her pursuit. Flynn recently moved back to Vermont with her husband Phil Wills and their one-year-old daughter Avalon.

"I'm really excited to be a BIPOC journalist and reporter for 'Brave Little State' and beyond VPR," Flynn added. "I'm looking forward to amplifying brown and Black voices more and more in Vermont — and also being a brown and Black voice who is amplified."

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Music editor Jordan Adams has been with Seven Days since 2016. He also contributes to Kids VT, What's Good and BTV Magazine. The Vermont Press Association named him Rookie of the Year in 2017... more

More By This Author

Trending

Society and Solitude: The World's Top Brewer, Vermonter Shaun Hill, Reconsiders his Business
Avoid a Takeout Car-Tastrophe With the Five Ps of Eating in Your Car
Vaccination Push Aimed at Younger Vermonters, NEK Residents
Moving to Vermont? Proposal Would Make Payback for Expenses Permanent
The Evolution of Travel Website and Podcast 'Happy Vermont'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Media

Latest in Live Culture

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation