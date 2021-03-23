In a press release, Flynn noted a parallel between her work as a musician and her background in journalism.

"Both are documentarians of the people and our times," she said. "Both are eager to wrap words around massive emotional or newsworthy subject-matter but are tasked with condensing them into small, digestible, palatable pieces for the public."

"Josh and I are also tasked with finding new and creative ways to hear those voices who are underrepresented," Flynn added. "The people who are able to respond to, say, the setup that Brave Little State has — they have to have access to high-speed internet, or technology or a device."It doesn't clearly represent the full spectrum of the Vermont community if the only people to connect with us are the people who are privileged enough to be able to do so," she continued.