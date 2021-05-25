



The Burlington City Council recently pushed back a vote to eliminate the citywide mask ordinance to June 7. Though masks are currently still required in Burlington city buildings and retail establishments, other Queen City spaces are regulated by the state's guidance , which says that only unvaccinated people need to wear masks. Capacity on outdoor events is currently limited to 900 unvaccinated people.Find ticket info for Backside 405 here and at highergroundmusic.com.

“Since most indoor venues (including HG) aren’t reopening in earnest until the end of the summer, we wanted to provide a summer stage to artists who are hungry to perform again,” Higher Ground co-owner Alex Crothers wrote in an email.The performance area will be protected from the elements, and the shows are rain or shine. Masks are encouraged but not required for the event, according to a press release from Higher Ground.