Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Music Higher Ground and Burlington City Arts Announce New Event Series, Backside 405

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge DJ Disco Phatom behind BCA Studios - JORDAN ADAMS ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Jordan Adams ©️ Seven Days
  • DJ Disco Phatom behind BCA Studios
Higher Ground and Burlington City Arts are teaming up for a new outdoor event series in the South End. Backside 405 will take place behind BCA Studios at 405 Pine St., and feature live music and DJs, food trucks and alcohol sales. The series, which begins this weekend, will start out with a 500-person capacity.

Backside 405 is set to run every Friday and Saturday through July. The kickoff on Friday, May 28, features DJ Disco Phantom. Saturday's show brings surf-rock band Barbacoa and psych-rock trio Quiltro. View the full lineup on Facebook.

Gates will open at 7 p.m., and music will run from 8 to 10 p.m. with a hard cutoff time. Tickets are expected to be in the $10-15 range. A season pass is available for $99.

“Since most indoor venues (including HG) aren’t reopening in earnest until the end of the summer, we wanted to provide a summer stage to artists who are hungry to perform again,” Higher Ground co-owner Alex Crothers wrote in an email.

The performance area will be protected from the elements, and the shows are rain or shine. Masks are encouraged but not required for the event, according to a press release from Higher Ground.

The Burlington City Council recently pushed back a vote to eliminate the citywide mask ordinance to June 7. Though masks are currently still required in Burlington city buildings and retail establishments, other Queen City spaces are regulated by the state's guidance, which says that only unvaccinated people need to wear masks. Capacity on outdoor events is currently limited to 900 unvaccinated people.

Find ticket info for Backside 405 here and at highergroundmusic.com.

Jordan Adams

 Music editor Jordan Adams has been with Seven Days since 2016.

