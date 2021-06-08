click to enlarge
File: James Buck ©️ Seven Days
The Champlain Valley Fair
announced its 2021 entertainment lineup on Tuesday. Though no major touring artists will rock the Coca-Cola Grandstand this year, a number of tribute bands will appear, as well as several motorsport events. All six concerts are free with fair admission, but fairgoers will need to purchase tickets to the motorsport events.
The fair runs from Friday, August 27, to Sunday, September 6, at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
Per a press release, the music lineup includes tributes to Michael Jackson and ABBA on Friday, August 27; a tribute to Elton John from the Contois Band on Monday, August 30; a Dave Matthews Band tribute on Tuesday, August 31; military appreciation band Iron Fists on Friday, September 3; Titans of ’80s Rock show featuring Bon Jovi, Poison and Def Leppard tributes on Saturday, September 4; and "mini country music festival" featuring the music of Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.
Seven Days
reached out to the Champlain Valley Fair for full details about each band, but the inquiry wasn't immediately returned.
Vehicular thrills arrive on Saturday, August 28, with a freestyle motocross show. Monster trucks provide "a night of fire and destruction" on Sunday, August 29. Figure-eight racing takes the spotlight on Wednesday, September 1. And a demolition derby heats up the grandstand on Thursday, September 2.
The fair was canceled in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions on gatherings, the only disruption since its founding in 1922. Instead of the usual mix of livestock shows, carnival games, vendor showcases and concerts, a scaled-down, food-centric event dubbed Taste of the Fair took its place, running for three days in late July. Taste of the Fair returns this year
from Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27.