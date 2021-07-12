It's official: The Flynn is reopening its doors on Saturday, October 23. The Burlington performing arts center has been dark since its closure in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The significant moment will be marked by a full evening of reunions, tributes, dancing, stories, and incredible music," read a press release on Monday morning.
The full-capacity kickoff event features Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, who just released her 16th studio album, Mother Nature. Kidjo last appeared in Burlington in April 2019, performing her reinvention of Talking Heads' classic album Remain in Light.
The October 23 grand re-opening also includes appearances from Flynn creative chair Daniel Bernard-Roumain (aka DBR), storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer, and blues trio Dwight & Nicole's Nicole Nelson & the Resistance Revival Chorus VT. The evening concludes with a full-blown dance party with DJ Craig Mitchell.
Additional shows have also been announced.
Under the banner Shake and Holler, Southern rock outfit the North Mississippi Allstars and jazz ensemble Rebirth Brass Band join forces on Wednesday, November 3. That Saturday, November 6, multimedia theater performance Cartography brings a transformative story of four refugees from theater artist Kaneza Schall and author Christopher Myers.
