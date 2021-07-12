 The Flynn to Reopen in October, Announces New Shows | Live Culture

Monday, July 12, 2021

Music / Theater The Flynn to Reopen in October, Announces New Shows

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021

click to enlarge The Flynn marquee - FILE: MARGARET GRAYSON ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Margaret Grayson ©️ Seven Days
  • The Flynn marquee
It's official: The Flynn is reopening its doors on Saturday, October 23. The Burlington performing arts center has been dark since its closure in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The significant moment will be marked by a full evening of reunions, tributes, dancing, stories, and incredible music," read a press release on Monday morning.

The full-capacity kickoff event features Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, who just released her 16th studio album, Mother Nature. Kidjo last appeared in Burlington in April 2019, performing her reinvention of Talking Heads' classic album Remain in Light.
The October 23 grand re-opening also includes appearances from Flynn creative chair Daniel Bernard-Roumain (aka DBR), storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer, and blues trio Dwight & Nicole's Nicole Nelson & the Resistance Revival Chorus VT. The evening concludes with a full-blown dance party with DJ Craig Mitchell.

Additional shows have also been announced.

Under the banner Shake and Holler, Southern rock outfit the North Mississippi Allstars and jazz ensemble Rebirth Brass Band join forces on Wednesday, November 3. That Saturday, November 6, multimedia theater performance Cartography brings a transformative story of four refugees from theater artist Kaneza Schall and author Christopher Myers.

Other announced dates include tap dancer Ayodele Casel on Friday, December 10, neo-soul collective Trey McLaughlin & the Sounds of Zamar on Thursday, January 20, and Québec City circus troupe Flip Fabrique on Wednesday, February 2.

Last year, the Flynn pivoted to outdoor shows under the name Hurly Burly. The concerts featured local artists performing on makeshift stages in Burlington-area public parks.

Tickets are available at flynnvt.org.

(This post has been updated to reflect a date change from the Flynn.)
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 "Jordan Adams joined Seven Days as music editor in 2016. In 2021, he became an arts and culture staff writer. He's won awards from the Vermont Press Association and the New England Newspaper and Press Association."

