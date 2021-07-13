The downtown Burlington venue announced Tuesday that will reopen on Thursday, September 2, with a three-night run featuring comedian Kyle Kinane performing his "So...Where Were We?" tour. The "Paradise PD" voice actor was the last comedian to headline the VCC before it closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Recently, the VCC has easing back into live, in-person performance after nearly 16 months of virtual laughs. It currently offers a standup open mic every Tuesday at Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski, as well as a monthly family-friendly improv set, Good Clean Fun!, in Burlington's City Hall Park. The next installment of Good Clean Fun! is Saturday, August 14.
More live shows at the comedy club are expected to be announced by early next week.
The club also unveiled a new Patreon account, through which supporters can become sustaining members. Patrons can choose from six different membership levels — Grin, Giggle, Snicker, Chuckle, Guffaw and ROFLMAO — ranging from $5 to $100 per month. Each level comes with its own set of perks, from exclusive video content to comedy class credits to free tickets to shows.
"We had a lot to think about over the course of 15 months, and we have some great ideas," co-owner Natalie Miller said in a web video announcing the Patreon.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo
Kyle Kinane
Miller, along with her husband and VCC co-owner, Nathan Hartswick, announced in the video that major physical changes to the club and its aesthetic are on the way. That includes Happy Place, a full-time café to be open during the day. The café's hours and daily schedule will be announced soon.
"We going to revamp our programming [with] a lot of really exciting content from local comedians," Hartswick added in the video. "We absolutely can't wait for you to see it."
Another change the couple stressed in the Patreon announcement is that they will be increasing staff salaries to "a living wage," as well as upping compensation for performers.
"It's almost like we are a business with a conscience!" Hartswick exclaimed.
"We cannot wait to see you in person," said Miller. "We will give you high fives!"
In his 2014 book Ha!: The Science of When We Laugh and Why, cognitive neuroscientist Scott Weems theorizes that humor is a coping mechanism for dealing with complex messages. He calls it a "response to conflict and confusion in our brain." Thank goodness, then, that Vermont Comedy Club owners Natalie Miller and Nathan Hartswick continued to provide this invaluable outlet even after the downtown Burlington club temporarily closed.
Bio:
Jordan Adams joined Seven Days as music editor in 2016. In 2021, he became an arts and culture staff writer. He's won awards from the Vermont Press Association and the New England Newspaper and Press Association.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.