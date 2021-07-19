 Francesca Blanchard, Vermont Symphony Orchestra to Perform 'Under the Stars' | Live Culture

Monday, July 19, 2021

Francesca Blanchard, Vermont Symphony Orchestra to Perform 'Under the Stars'

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge Francesca Blanchard - COURTESY OF PATRICK MCCORMACK
  • Courtesy of Patrick McCormack
  • Francesca Blanchard
It's a big week for Francesca Blanchard. For starters, she joins the Vermont Symphony Orchestra this weekend as part of the VSO's "Summer Under the Stars" series at Shelburne Museum. Her performances with the VSO on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, mark the indie-pop singer-songwriter's official return to live shows since the pandemic hit last year.

"Being a featured performer with the VSO is an honor," Blanchard said about the gig. "To come back to live shows with something like this, it feels unreal. It's just such a cool kind of homecoming, I can't wait."

Blanchard and the VSO have reworked some of her songs for the performances — four tracks from her first two records and one "surprise," she said. The result is a truly gorgeous blend of her heartfelt songwriting paired with the lush beauty of the orchestra.

In anticipation, Blanchard has released two videos of her performing with VSO members John Dunlop, Brooke Quiggins, Matt LaRocca, Russell Wilson and Letitia Quante. RetroMotion Creative filmed the videos at the Soda Plant in Burlington, "and they came out so cool," Blanchard explained. "It was a fun kind of preview, having the VSO players."
The videos are for "Like a Hurricane" and "Hold on Honey," two tracks from Blanchard's 2020 record Make It Better.  In related news, expect a limited-edition vinyl of that album soon. The record can be preordered at francescablanchard.bandcamp.com, though Blanchard said a "handful" of early pressings will be available at the Shelburne Museum shows this weekend.

Tickets and more information are available at highergroundmusic.com.

Related Events

  • Vermont Symphony Orchestra @ Shelburne Museum

    • Francesca Blanchard sings and Matt LaRocca conducts the VSO's open-air recital "Summer Under the Stars."...
    • Sat., July 24, 7:30 p.m. $5-35; free for kids under 12.

  • Vermont Symphony Orchestra @ Vermont State Fairgrounds

    • Francesca Blanchard sings and Matt LaRocca conducts the VSO's open-air recital "Summer Under the Stars."...
    • Sun., July 25, 6 p.m. $5-35; free for kids under 12.

Related Locations

