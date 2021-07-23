 William Tyler Cancels Backside 405 Set After Testing Positive For COVID-19; Steve Gunn Set Still On | Live Culture

Friday, July 23, 2021

William Tyler Cancels Backside 405 Set After Testing Positive For COVID-19; Steve Gunn Set Still On

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM

William Tyler - COURTESY OF WILLIAM TYLER
  • Courtesy of William Tyler
  • William Tyler
Los Angeles-based indie-folk artist William Tyler has canceled the remainder of his shows for the next week, including this Saturday at 405 Backside in Burlington, after positive for COVID-19. Tyler is currently touring with guitarist Steve Gunn, who will perform as scheduled.

Tyler announced the news via Twitter Friday morning, noting that he is fully vaccinated and had been following CDC guidelines.
click to enlarge Steve Gunn - COURTESY OF STEVE GUNN
  • Courtesy of Steve Gunn
  • Steve Gunn
Gunn will headline Saturday with local shoegaze act Paper Castles providing support. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Visit highergroundmusic.com for information and tickets.

