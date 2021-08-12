 Radio Bean to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter | Live Culture

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Radio Bean to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Radio Bean community photo in 2016 - BLOOM MACHINE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Bloom Machine Photography
  • Radio Bean community photo in 2016
Radio Bean is the latest Burlington establishment — and first music venue — to require proof of vaccination for admittance into the club. As COVID-19 numbers in Chittenden County increase and the Delta variant of the coronavirus  spreads in Vermont and across the country, Radio Bean owner Lee Anderson made the call.

"Yes, locally we're crushing the vaccination numbers," Anderson wrote in a post on the Radio Bean's Facebook page Wednesday night. "But we're a small, intimate club frequented by dancers, tourists and traveling artists."

Anderson added, "Hopefully, we can get over the hump within a few weeks, start trending downward, and this requirement can be short lived."

Seven Days reached out to Anderson for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Proof of vaccination to enter Radio Bean goes into effect this Friday, August 13. Patrons will need their vaccination card or a photo of the card, according to the Facebook post.

The move comes shortly after Burlington bar the Three Needs instituted a similar policy requiring vaccinations  last weekend.
Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger recently urged a return to indoor masking, and is requiring city employees to be either vaccinated or regularly tested, starting in September.

"The material increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent days has made it clear that, despite our very high rate of vaccinations, the contagiousness of the Delta variant means we cannot yet fully return to our pre-pandemic routines," Weinberger said in a statement.
Whether other Burlington-area bars and music venues follow suit and require proof of vaccination to enter remains to be seen. The Monkey House in Winooski, another small venue with intimate confines, will monitor the situation closely, but for now is not requiring proof of vaccination, according to talent booker Brian Nagle.

"Obviously, things change daily," Nagle cautioned.

He also noted that the Monkey House will host artists who have requested proof of vaccination from attendees at their shows, and the venue will comply with those requests.

