Monday, September 20, 2021

Roost.World, Pons Headline Night of Indie Rock at Club Metronome

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge Roost.World live at the Broccoli Bar - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Roost.World live at the Broccoli Bar
Indie-electro outfit Roost.World are back in the club. The Burlington-based group brings its chaotic blend of Synth-pop and DIY punk energy to Club Metronome this Saturday, September 25. The show is a proper indie music showcase, featuring Burlington ex-pats Pons, New Haven, Conn., punk rockers Them Airs, Brattleboro's Guy Ferrari and DJ Metaspirit.

Roost.World — formerly known as Roost before front person Zack Shuster changed the name to avoid confusion with other acts — headline the night. The band's latest EP, Cheapbabyy27, was a quick blast of dance punk full of energy and wit.

Eric Maier (Madaila, EVNGwear) produced the EP.
"Even though they keep changing their name, Roost.World is one of my favorite bands in Burlington," Maier said. "Very few artists approach their craft with as much commitment as Zack Schuster."

The Future Fields producer, who goes by gender-neutral pronouns, considers themselves an early adopter of the band, referring to Roost.World as "stoner genius."
click to enlarge Pons - COURTESY OF PONS
  • Courtesy of Pons
  • Pons
Now based in Brooklyn, dance punk act Pons are fresh off releasing their own EP, The Pons Estate. Their homecoming highlights what promises to be a night of high-energy, chaotic indie rock.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here

