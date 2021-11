Fletcher Free Library Branch Coming to Burlington's New North End

click to enlarge Elizabeth M. Seyler ©️ Seven Days

SIte of new library at Ethan Allen Shopping Center

A satellite branch of the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington will open December 15 in office space at the Ethan Allen Shopping Center, library director Mary Danko said.The new library in the New North End will have books, periodicals, computers and internet service. Perhaps most importantly, Danko noted, it will also have a librarian. “During the pandemic, so many issues were coming up that people never had to manage before,” Danko said. “And librarians are your No. 1 place to go for reference and help.”The library will be housed in a vacated office of Burlington Telecom . The company is subletting the space to the library through May at no cost, Danko said, adding that Burlington Telecom is also providing furniture, fixtures and free internet service.“It’s in both of our missions to make sure that people have access to computers, internet and information,” Danko explained. “We were aligned in that way, so it just made sense for us to partner.”The New North End library branch will have books for adults, teens and children, and two computers for public use. It will be open four days a week, four hours a day. The days and hours are not yet determined.