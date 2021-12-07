 William Metcalfe, Cofounder of the Vermont Mozart Festival, Dies | Live Culture

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Classical music William Metcalfe, Cofounder of the Vermont Mozart Festival, Dies

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM

William Metcalfe - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • William Metcalfe
William Metcalfe, who cofounded the Vermont Mozart Festival, and conducted the Oriana Singers and the Gilbert & Sullivan Singers of Vermont, died in Shelburne on November 22.  He was 86.

Metcalfe was born in Toronto, Ontario in 1935. He moved to Burlington in 1963 to become a professor of history and assistant director of Canadian studies at the University of Vermont, where he taught for 35 years.

He retired in 1998 as professor emeritus, having chaired both history and music — he cofounded the UVM Baroque Ensemble in 1965. He also served as director of Canadian studies, a subject on which he edited or co-edited several publications.

In 1974, Metcalfe cofounded the Vermont Mozart Festival with oboist and Juilliard School teacher Melvin Kaplan. The event, in its original incarnation, ran until 2010 and featured up-and-coming musicians, as well as established players.

Originally envisioned as a chance to hear top musicians playing the music of the festival's namesake in some of the most scenic Vermont venues — including the first-ever public show at Shelburne Farms — the Mozart Festival grew over the years. It was featured in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and on "CBS Sunday Morning."
Related Classical Music Stalwarts Present Summer Concert Series: State of the Arts
Mel Kaplan and Bill Metcalfe
Classical Music Stalwarts Present Summer Concert Series
State of the Arts
By Amy Lilly
Music Feature
Metcalfe also conducted the Oriana Singers, a choral vocal group he founded with his wife, Elizabeth, in 1981. The two stayed active in the ensemble until they stepped down in 2017; the group then became the Aurora Chamber Singers. In 2015, the Vermont Arts Council awarded both Metcalfes the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

Donations in Metcalfe's memory can be made to the Vermont Youth Orchestra or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. The family plans a memorial celebration in the spring. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Chris Farnsworth

Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
 Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect... more

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Live Culture

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation