 Dinosaur Jr., Japanese Breakfast to Headline Waking Windows 2022 | Live Culture

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Festivals / Music Dinosaur Jr., Japanese Breakfast to Headline Waking Windows 2022

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast - ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES
  • Ethan Miller/Getty Images
  • Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast
Waking Windows has released the initial lineup for its 2022 festival. Boston rock legends Dinosaur Jr. and Philadelphia indie rockers Japanese Breakfast headline the bill, with Japanese psychedelic band Kikagaku Moyo and North Carolina folk-rock act the Nude Party joining as well.

The annual Winooski music and arts festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Organizers hope the third time is the charm with the 10th Waking Windows set for May 13 to 15 next year.
Related Waking Windows Postponed Until 2022
Australian rock band Pond performing at Waking Windows 2017
Waking Windows Postponed Until 2022
By Jordan Adams
Live Culture
More artists will be announced as the date of the festival grows closer, but for now, Waking Windows has released a lineup of 30 artists. Other notable highlights include Cameroonian-American multi-instrumentalist Vagabon, Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron, and guitarist Yasmin Williams.
click to enlarge Dinosaur Jr. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dinosaur Jr.

The Vermont portion of the lineup is as strong as ever this year, with Rough Francis, Ivamae, Omega Jade and Roost.World part of a crowded field of local talent. Former Burlington-based indie rock band the Cush, now based in Texas, will return as well.

Waking Windows released a statement with the lineup announcement on its website. It read: "As we hit the double digits, Waking Windows continues pushing festival programming in exciting and adventurous new directions, bringing eclectic artists to our state and shining a spotlight on the ones we're luck to call fellow Vermonters."

Tickets for Waking Windows can be purchased here.
Related Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner on Directing, Proms and Korean Food
Michelle Zauner
Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner on Directing, Proms and Korean Food
By Jordan Adams
Music Feature

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Related Locations

More...

About The Author

Chris Farnsworth

Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
 Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect... more

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Live Culture

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation