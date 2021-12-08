click to enlarge
Waking Windows
-
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
-
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast
has released the initial lineup for its 2022 festival. Boston rock legends Dinosaur Jr.
and Philadelphia indie rockers Japanese Breakfast
headline the bill, with Japanese psychedelic band Kikagaku Moyo
and North Carolina folk-rock act the Nude Party
joining as well.
The annual Winooski music and arts festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Organizers hope the third time is the charm with the 10th Waking Windows set for May 13 to 15 next year.
More artists will be announced as the date of the festival grows closer, but for now, Waking Windows has released a lineup of 30 artists. Other notable highlights include Cameroonian-American multi-instrumentalist Vagabon
, Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron
, and guitarist Yasmin Williams
.

The Vermont portion of the lineup is as strong as ever this year, with Rough Francis
, Ivamae
, Omega Jade
and Roost.World
part of a crowded field of local talent. Former Burlington-based indie rock band the Cush
, now based in Texas, will return as well.
Waking Windows released a statement with the lineup announcement on its website. It read: "As we hit the double digits, Waking Windows continues pushing festival programming in exciting and adventurous new directions, bringing eclectic artists to our state and shining a spotlight on the ones we're luck to call fellow Vermonters."
Tickets for Waking Windows can be purchased here
.