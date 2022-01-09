 Radio Bean Closes Temporarily Amid Omicron Surge | Live Culture

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Music Radio Bean Closes Temporarily Amid Omicron Surge

Posted By on Sun, Jan 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge Radio Bean - JORDAN ADAMS ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Jordan Adams ©️ Seven Days
  • Radio Bean
Radio Bean will be closed for at least the next month due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Vermont.

The Burlington coffee shop and nightclub announced Saturday via social media that its doors would close following that evening's performances by Barbacoa and DJ Taka.


"Hi, Everyone," club owner Lee Anderson wrote. "I've decided to close awhile after tonight's shows. We'll reopen when it makes sense. Come say 'hi and bye for now' if you're out and about tonight."

The move follows the cancellation of Radio Bean's popular country music night, Honky Tonk Tuesday, earlier in the week. All other shows scheduled in January will be canceled or postponed.

Reached by phone, Anderson said that he doesn't have a set date in mind to reopen, but "is just going to feel it out." He confirmed that the club would be closed for at least the next month.

The closure comes as COVID-19 rates hit record highs in Vermont last week due to the Omicron variant. Local music and performing arts venues have felt the effects of that surge.

Several area New Year's Eve shows were cancelled or postponed, including Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna at Zenbarn in Waterbury. Burlington NYE festival Highlight moved all of its programming outdoors or online. First Night North in St. Johnsbury shifted online as well.

Some venues , such as ArtsRiot in Burlington and Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, have begun requiring proof of booster shots to attend shows.
Manhattan Pizza & Pub in Burlington has also shut its doors. The downtown eatery and music spot recently changed its Instagram bio to say, simply, "TEMPORARILY CLOSED. COVID SUCKS." 

