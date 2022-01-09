click to enlarge
-
Jordan Adams ©️ Seven Days
-
Radio Bean
Radio Bean will be closed for at least the next month due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Vermont.
The Burlington coffee shop and nightclub announced Saturday via social media that its doors would close following that evening's performances by Barbacoa
and DJ Taka
.
"Hi, Everyone," club owner Lee Anderson
wrote. "I've decided to close awhile after tonight's shows. We'll reopen when it makes sense. Come say 'hi and bye for now' if you're out and about tonight."
The move follows the cancellation of Radio Bean's popular country music night, Honky Tonk Tuesday
, earlier in the week. All other shows scheduled in January will be canceled or postponed.
Reached by phone, Anderson said that he doesn't have a set date in mind to reopen, but "is just going to feel it out." He confirmed that the club would be closed for at least the next month.
The closure comes as COVID-19 rates hit record highs in Vermont
last week due to the Omicron variant. Local music and performing arts venues have felt the effects of that surge.
Several area New Year's Eve shows were cancelled or postponed, including Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna at Zenbarn
in Waterbury. Burlington NYE festival Highlight
moved all of its programming outdoors or online. First Night North
in St. Johnsbury shifted online as well.
Some venues , such as ArtsRiot
in Burlington and Town Hall Theater
in Middlebury, have begun requiring proof of booster shots to attend shows.
Manhattan Pizza & Pub in Burlington has also shut its doors. The downtown eatery and music spot recently changed its Instagram
bio to say, simply, "TEMPORARILY CLOSED. COVID SUCKS."