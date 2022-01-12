 Goodbye, Live Culture Blog | Live Culture

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Goodbye, Live Culture Blog

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge © VICTOR LUCAS | DREAMSTIME
  • © Victor Lucas | Dreamstime
The start of a year is a time for renewal. Out with the old, in the with new! And so, as the calendar turns to 2022 we're moving on from our trusty Live Culture blog.

Since 2013, Live Culture has been Seven Days readers' go-to resource for breaking arts and culture news, quirky series and extended interviews, and … well, whatever the hell else we felt like tossing up here.

From concert and festival previews to awards announcements to rolling updates of coronavirus closures in March 2020 to that time we interviewed hirsute VPR host Joel Najman's beard — hey, it was a slow news week — this blog has offered a potpourri of content both offbeat and serious.

But it's time to Marie Kondo things a bit, to streamline and declutter our online space for optimal enjoyment.

The fun, creative content isn't going away, it's just moving to different spots on the website. Now you can head to the Arts + Life, Music or On Screen sections in between weekly issues for everything we write about arts and culture, whether it was in print or not.

And fret not: The NOW newsletter will still land in your email inbox every Thursday to hip you to can't-miss weekend happenings. And Sunday Best will arrive each Sunday morning highlighting editors' favorite stories of the week. Subscribe to all of our newsletters here.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor and also edits What's Good, the annual city guide to Burlington.

  • Dreaming of the HGTV Dream Home in Warren

  • Backstory: Best Bromance

  • Six Stories That Shaped Vermont’s Arts and Culture Scenes In 2021

