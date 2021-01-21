 Scott's Executive Order to Update Act 250 Draws Fire | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Environment / Statehouse Scott's Executive Order to Update Act 250 Draws Fire

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM

TIM NEWCOMB
  • Tim Newcomb
Gov. Phil Scott’s latest plan to update the state’s 50-year-old land-use law has quickly run into legislative and legal resistance.

Scott issued an executive order last week shifting power from the nine volunteer district commissions that administer Act 250’s development regulations to a single, professional statewide board.

“We can and must protect our environment and support regional economic development reliant on vibrant downtowns and village centers,” Scott said in a press release. “That’s our focus in this work, because we cannot achieve these goals with the outdated and cumbersome administrative structure we have today.”

Passed in 1970 in response to unchecked growth that followed completion of interstate highways, Act 250 established statewide standards even while setting up district commissions to retain local control. Today, critics contend that the decentralized model creates inconsistency in its administration and duplication of effort when local decisions on large projects are inevitably appealed.

The Scott administration proposed a similar revamp of the law in 2019, but the idea never made it out of the House of Representatives, and the Senate narrowed the modernization effort last year amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor’s executive order quickly ran into old roadblocks, however.

Lawmakers have 90 days to weigh in on the order. Under current law, one chamber of the legislature can block its July 1 implementation date, though this power is in dispute.

“I’m still not sure what the problem is we’re being asked to fix with this executive order,” Sen. Dick McCormack (D-Windsor) said Thursday during a hearing of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee.

Administration officials tried to convince lawmakers the changes are sorely needed to improve a system that is ill-suited for the complexities of modern land-use law and science.

“The proposal is getting at the fact that Act 250 currently isn’t well positioned necessarily to grow and evolve and remain relevant in a world that is increasingly complicated and, frankly, litigious,” Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, told lawmakers.

Louis Porter, commissioner of the Fish & Wildlife Department, said there has long been tension between the consistency of statewide standards and the flexibility afforded by local implementation.

His staffers spend an inordinate amount of time interacting with the volunteers who serve on the nine district commissions on Act 250 applications.

In the governor's model, the three professional members would be joined by two volunteers from the local district who would also have voting power. That, Porter maintained, would improve the process.

“You will have consistent application from the full-time board members and you will also have input from those who know the local area and community best,” Porter said.

A version of the proposal floated last year raised concerns that Scott’s three appointees would outnumber the local voices.

A number of complex legal questions are also swirling around the executive order and may effect whether the changes it promotes materialize. One is whether the governor is overstepping his authority to make such sweeping changes in state law, or whether only the legislature has that power.

Another is whether one chamber of the General Assembly can block the executive order. That’s what state law says, and legislative attorneys say the law is sound. But Scott’s general counsel, Jaye Pershing Johnson, argued that a lot has changed since the law was drafted, and other courts have ruled that giving  one chamber such power might be unconstitutional.

“We would like to see the committees continue to work on the merits of the proposal and let the courts make a determination on the legal issues,” Pershing Johnson said.

The legal strategy is similar to that taken by the administration on the Global Warming Solutions Act, which was passed over Scott’s veto. His administration said it would participate on the 23-member Vermont Climate Council that the act established, but reserved the right to sue to ask a court to decide the law’s constitutionality.

In addition, Bristol attorney James Dumont has sued to block Scott's order in Washington County on behalf of Montpelier land use attorney David Grayck. The suit argues the order is unconstitutional, and the restructuring will cause Grayck to lose business.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.
  |  

Trending

Lawmakers May Roll Back Program That Credits Inmates for 'Good Time'
Elderwood Cited for Poor Patient Care During COVID-19 Outbreak
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 21 to 27
Vermont Experts Discuss the Value of Hope
Former Burlington Principal Blames School Board for His Abrupt Departure
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation