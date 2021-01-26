 Leahy Visits Hospital After Feeling Ill, Gets Released | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

U.S. Politics Leahy Visits Hospital After Feeling Ill, Gets Released

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM

click to enlarge Sen. Patrick Leahy - FILE: PAUL HEINTZ
  • File: Paul Heintz
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy
Updated 9:45 p.m.


Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was taken to a Washington, D.C.-area hospital Tuesday afternoon after feeling ill at his Capitol office and was sent home hours later.

Leahy spokesperson David Carle wrote at 6 p.m. that the senator had been examined by the Capitol's attending physician while suffering from an undisclosed ailment and went to George Washington University Hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Leahy underwent tests and an examination, then headed home. "He looks forward to getting back to work," Carle wrote in a statement at 8:30 p.m. "Patrick and [Leahy's wife] Marcelle deeply appreciate the well wishes they have received tonight."

Those wishes came from friends and colleagues, including Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa). Grassley called Leahy a “tough Vermonter.”

“Barbara & I send our prayers + know he will be back to work as soon as he can,” Grassley tweeted.

Leahy, who will turn 81 in March, is the chamber's longest serving member, having been first elected in 1974. He currently chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee and is often credited with steering significant amounts of federal funding to his home state.

Leahy’s health has long been a matter of speculation due in part to his gravelly voice, which his staff has long blamed on chronic laryngitis. He has already received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

His hospitalization comes at a pivotal time for both the Senate and his role in it. Vermont's senior senator was sworn in as president pro tempore last week — placing him third in line for the presidency — and he was chosen to preside over former president Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial. The senator presided over the body while his colleagues voted on rules for the upcoming trial on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags: , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Dining on a Dime (and a Joint): Prohibition Pig and Zenbarn Farms
With a Budget Surplus in Hand, Scott Unveils His $6.8 Billion Spending Plan
Pressure Cooker: The Impacts of COVID-19 on Restaurant Workers
Waitstaff on Wheels Delivers Dinner — and Jobs — in the Mad River Valley
Home on the Range: Mushroom-Lentil Not-Shepherd's Pie
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on U.S. Politics

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation