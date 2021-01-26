click to enlarge
Updated 9:45 p.m.
-
File: Paul Heintz
-
Sen. Patrick Leahy
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was taken to a Washington,
D.C.-area hospital Tuesday afternoon after feeling ill at his Capitol office and
was sent home hours later.
Leahy spokesperson David Carle wrote at 6 p.m. that the
senator had been examined by the Capitol's attending physician while suffering
from an undisclosed ailment and went to George Washington University Hospital
"out of an abundance of caution."
Leahy underwent tests and an examination, then headed home.
"He looks forward to getting back to work," Carle wrote in a
statement at 8:30 p.m. "Patrick and [Leahy's wife] Marcelle deeply
appreciate the well wishes they have received tonight."
Those wishes came from friends and colleagues, including
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa). Grassley called
Leahy a “tough Vermonter.”
“Barbara & I send our prayers + know he will be back to
work as soon as he can,” Grassley tweeted.
Leahy, who will turn 81 in March, is the chamber's longest
serving member, having been first elected in 1974. He currently chairs the
powerful Senate Appropriations Committee and is often credited with steering
significant amounts of federal funding to his home state.
Leahy’s health has long been a matter of speculation due in
part to his gravelly voice, which his staff has long blamed on chronic
laryngitis. He has already received two doses of a coronavirus
vaccine.
His hospitalization comes at a pivotal time for both the
Senate and his role in it. Vermont's senior senator was sworn in as president
pro tempore last week — placing him third in line for the presidency — and he
was chosen to preside over former president Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment
trial. The senator presided over the body while his colleagues voted on rules
for the upcoming trial on Tuesday afternoon.