Thursday, January 28, 2021

Health / News Vermont Can Use 860 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses That Were Feared Spoiled

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 9:06 PM

click to enlarge A health care worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine - COURTESY OF RYAN MERCER / UVM MEDICAL CENTER
  • Courtesy of Ryan Mercer / UVM Medical Center
  • A health care worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses that were feared spoiled at Springfield Hospital are safe to use after all, state officials and the manufacturer said Thursday night.

A further review of refrigeration issues involving the 860 doses in question found that they had not been "impacted by temperature inconsistencies and can be used with full public confidence," the Vermont Department of Health said in a press release.

Earlier this week, the hospital discovered discrepancies among three sensors used to monitor the temperature where the Moderna vaccine vials were stored. A health department sensor indicated that the storage area was 0.1 degree Celsius warmer than the acceptable temperature range, the hospital said.
Springfield canceled a vaccination clinic that had been scheduled for Wednesday morning upon direction of the health department. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith then told reporters later that morning that Moderna had concluded the batch of doses — equivalent to nearly 1 percent of the state's vaccine allocation — would need to be discarded.

Several hours later, however, the health department said the state was still discussing the matter with Moderna executives.

Moderna concluded Thursday that the doses "are effective and safe for use," the health department said.

Springfield Hospital plans to reschedule vaccinations for the health care workers and first responders whose Wednesday appointments were canceled, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Only 99 of the 98,800 COVID doses allocated to Vermont so far have been wasted or deemed nonviable, the health department said. 

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

