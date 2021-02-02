Long-term parking has a new meaning for this Vermonter.
Emmanuel Capitaine has been without his Toyota RAV4 since last March, when he drove to the Montréal airport for a flight to France. Days later, Canada closed its border due to the pandemic.
In the months since, the relatively new car has sat idle. Capitaine's says the airport has assured him he won't pay for those months of long
-term parking.
"Because it's a unique situation, they told me I won't have to pay extra because they know I can't pick it up and legally; I can't do anything," Capitaine said.
The vehicle's banishment is rooted in a trip that the Williston man, a dual French-American citizen, and his 5-year-old son took to France. They drove to Montréal and hopped a March 11 flight to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. Capitaine has family in the Brittany region.
When they landed after the six-hour direct flight, a friend of Capitaine’s told him that the authorities were planning to soon close the U.S.-Canada border because of the pandemic.
“I thought it was a joke,” Capitaine said, “but he was not laughing."
Though they had planned to stay in France for two weeks, Capitaine booked a flight back to Montréal a few days later. But when they arrived at the airport, Air Canada officials told him he would not be able to board the plane, because American citizens had just been barred from entering Canada
.
Travelers everywhere were desperate to return to their home countries as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Capitaine and his son waited for prices to come down, then flew back through Boston, rented a vehicle and drove back to Williston.
Meanwhile, Capitaine’s RAV4 remained in the Montréal airport's parking lot. Capitaine contacted the U.S. consulate and the Canadian one, hoping to arrange to pick up his vehicle. But the border is closed to all non-essential travel — no exceptions.
Capitaine then reached out to airport parking officials, who checked on the car and confirmed it was still there. But they, too, had no good advice. They recommended Capitaine have it towed to the border — but that still wouldn’t get it across.
“There’s nothing I can do to cross that line,” Capitaine said. “I’m not going to say, ‘Hey, you see that car on the other side of the border? That’s mine — can I get it?’ It’s not going to work.”
He's considered having a dual Canadian-U.S. citizen, who can still cross the border, drive the car down from Montréal. But he’d need two people so they could drive back north. Though he has friends in Québec, Capitaine doesn’t know two who could’ve done that
.
It's been nearly a year, and the vehicle is not coming back any time soon: The border remains closed through at least February 21, and that closure will likely continue to be extended until the pandemic has subsided.
Capitaine occasionally calls the airport to have them check on the car. They’ve even sent pictures along with the updates. By the time he can get to the vehicle, Capitaine thinks the tires will have lost air and the battery will be drained. He's just hoping it isn't broken into or stolen.
He and his wife have been sharing one car since March. He’s considered buying a new one but isn’t sure he can afford it because he’s still paying off the loan on the one he can’t use.
Capitaine has already paid for the days he would have parked had his trip gone according to plan, and says airport officials have assured him he won’t have to pay anything extra. That’s a good thing: At this point, he'd owe thousands of dollars. "More than the car's worth," Capitaine quipped.
While Capitaine acknowledges his situation is frustrating, he’s trying to look at the bright side. He noted, for instance, that other Americans are separated from apartments, houses, boats and family in Canada.
“There are situations that are way worse than a car stuck at an airport,” Capitaine said. “You have people separated … and compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who died in less than a year — a car is nothing. We haven’t been sick, my wife and I still have our jobs. We don’t really have a right to complain compared to the people who are suffering way more than ourselves because of this pandemic.”