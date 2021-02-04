 State Contractor Fires Employee Who Uttered Racial Slur in Legislative Meeting | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Statehouse State Contractor Fires Employee Who Uttered Racial Slur in Legislative Meeting

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
A state contractor says it has fired one of its employees who was heard uttering a racial slur during a Vermont legislative committee hearing on Wednesday morning.

Steven Gayle, a senior director at the White River Junction research and analytics firm Resource Systems Group, which contracts with the Agency of Transportation, had been scheduled to testify about a study on direct-to-consumer vehicle sales.

Gayle popped up on screen during a 10-minute break in the Senate Transportation Committee's live streamed meeting and shortly after could be seen wringing his hands, gritting his teeth and whispering to himself, seemingly unaware his microphone was on.

"Don't believe this shit," he said at one point. "They'll say anything to get elected." He later said, "Yeah, we arrested every nigger," before repeating the slur again shortly after.

The meeting was reconvened a few minutes later and Gayle's comments were never addressed. But video of the incident later circulated among legislators, eventually rising to the attention of Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham), who issued a statement Thursday morning saying she was "deeply troubled" by it.

"My understanding is that all committee members and staff were away from their computers at the time and that no one became aware of the issue until much later," Balint wrote.

Gayle told VTDigger.org — which first reported the incident and has posted relevant portions of the video — that his comments were the result of "an outburst while reading a news report, of course not realizing Zoom was on." He blamed an unspecified health issue for which he was in counseling.

Gayle's LinkedIn profile describes him as a "national expert in metropolitan transportation planning" and says he joined Resource Systems Group in 2011. His bio is no longer on the firm's website.

In a statement to Seven Days on Thursday, the firm's CEO, Stephen Lawe, said Gayle was "terminated immediately" after the company learned about the incident.

The company is now seeking to implement "additional safeguards" to assure that its employees "are aligned properly with our company values and uphold them," Lawe said.

“On behalf of the entire company, I apologize to anyone affected by these deplorable remarks," Lawe said. "The outburst by an employee of RSG is both regrettable and unforgivable."

The pro tem said she was working with legislative staff to edit Gayle's comments out of the video but that she would retain an original copy "for the purpose of transparency and accountability."

"This language is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," she said. "The legislature must be a venue that welcomes and supports the participation of all, and language that traumatizes people of color cannot stand."

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.
  |  

Trending

Waking Windows Postponed Until 2022
Vermont Senate Blocks Governor's Act 250 Reform Order
Vermont Nets $1.5 Million in Opioid Settlement With McKinsey
Home on the Range: Vermont's Most Googled Super Bowl Recipe
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 4 to 10
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation