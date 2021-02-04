 Vermont Senate Blocks Governor's Act 250 Reform Order | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Environment / Statehouse Vermont Senate Blocks Governor's Act 250 Reform Order

Posted By on Thu, Feb 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge TIM NEWCOMB ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • TIM NEWCOMB ©️ Seven Days
The Vermont Senate on Thursday blocked Gov. Phil Scott’s executive order that would reform how land-use permits are issued under Act 250.

The 22-8 vote by the full Senate follows the Natural Resources and Energy Committee's unanimous vote to reject the order last week.

Scott’s January 14 order sought to shift decision-making power from the nine district commissions that currently review development applications to a professional, statewide Natural Resources Board. 

The governor proposed the change as a way to create a more efficient, predicable and less expensive permit process for developers. Critics blasted the move as stripping local communities of control over projects whose impacts Act 250 specifically left for them to assess.
Related The Governor's Gambit: Scott Seeks to Rewrite Act 250 — Without the Legislature
Illustration
The Governor's Gambit: Scott Seeks to Rewrite Act 250 — Without the Legislature
By Kevin McCallum
Politics
Sen. Chris Bray (D-Addison), chair of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee, said that unlike a bill, the executive order did not allow for legislative tweaks.

“For us it is quite simply a take-it-or-leave-it proposal,” Bray said.

While he said his committee agrees with the governor’s goals of environmental protection and a predicable permit process, too many questions remained about how the new board would operate, Bray said.

Those included how it would be funded, how appeals would be handled and whether political influence would sway board members appointed by the governor.

“A well-established procedure is proposed to be replaced by a less certain process, contrary to the executive order’s named goals of increased predictability and uniformity,” Bray said.

State law only requires one chamber of the legislature to block the kind of reorganization order Scott issued. His administration argued that that bar is too low and is unconstitutional because it limits the power of the executive branch.

Legislative attorneys disagreed and have advised Senate leaders to follow the law as written, regardless of the administration’s legal theories.

The House Committee on Government Operations took a similarly dim view of an executive order Scott issued to create an Agency of Public Safety.

The panel voted 10-1 on Wednesday to reject that order, arguing that the changes, if merited, should be debated by and approved by the legislature. The full House was expected to consider the order Friday. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Trending

Waking Windows Postponed Until 2022
State Contractor Fires Employee Who Uttered Racial Slur in Legislative Meeting
Vermont Nets $1.5 Million in Opioid Settlement With McKinsey
Home on the Range: Vermont's Most Googled Super Bowl Recipe
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 4 to 10
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation