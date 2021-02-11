 Lawmakers Set Aside $110 Million for New Rental Assistance Program | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Lawmakers Set Aside $110 Million for New Rental Assistance Program

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 8:45 PM

click to enlarge FILE: KIM SCAFURO
  • File: Kim Scafuro
A Vermont legislative panel has fast-tracked more than $140 million in federal relief spending — all of which must be used on housing assistance — as it seeks to get the money out the door ahead of a fall deadline.

Legislators on the Joint Fiscal Committee voted Thursday in favor of a Gov. Phil Scott administration proposal detailing how Vermont will spend $200 million in relief aid headed its way under a federal package passed late last year.

As of now, that money can only be used to provide emergency rental assistance, utility assistance and “other housing services," such as counseling and mediation services between tenants and landlords. Vermont is required to spend at least 65 percent of its haul prior to the end of September or else the feds could claw it back and redistribute it to other states.

"Time is of the essence," Josh Hanford, Vermont's Housing and Community Development Commissioner, wrote to the committee earlier this month when proposing how the money should be spent.

The committee largely followed Hanford's recommendations, though it decided to hold back $53 million — twice what he had suggested — in a reserve fund, with the idea that the Biden administration may eventually offer flexibility in how the money can be spent.

Among the spending approved Thursday was $12.7 million for an existing utility assistance program, $15 million to help people experiencing homelessness and $9 million for "other housing services," which might eventually include counseling and mediation services for tenants and landlords.

But the most significant chunk of change — $110 million — will be used to prop up a rental payment program similar to one established last year using CARES Act funds. That program, which dealt out $21 million over the summer and fall, ran out of money in December, meaning struggling Vermonters have gone several months without access to such assistance. 

The new rental assistance program will operate largely the same as last year's: It will require renters to prove the pandemic is the reason they need assistance and will direct payments directly to landlords, though the money can be given to a tenant if a landlord refuses to accept it directly.

There are several key differences, however, which will make it both easier and harder to spread the money around in the new program.

On one hand, the new program offers a forward-looking approach the old program lacked: In addition to applying for back rent, renters already caught up on their payments could seek money for future rent. Grants will be divided in three-month increments, and renters can apply up to 12 months in total, with the potential for a three-month extension after that.

But while funding in the previous program could be used on back rent pre-dating the pandemic, the new one can't. And whereas last year's had no means testing, the new one will only be available to people who earn no more than 80 percent of the regional median income.
Related Housing Advocates Say State Back-Rent Payments Could Halve Eviction Rate
Housing Advocates Say State Back-Rent Payments Could Halve Eviction Rate
By Kevin McCallum
Real Estate
Still, state officials estimate that roughly 50,000 renters could be eligible even after the income restrictions are set. "The need is out there,"  Hanford told Seven Days on Thursday. "We believe we can spend this money."

With funding now approved, the state will contract with the Vermont State Housing Authority to set up the new program. The authority ran last year's assistance program but plans to contract with a third-party vendor this time around given the anticipated demand, according to executive director Richard Williams. He said he hoped to have payments flowing within the next four to six weeks. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Vermont Democratic Party Staffer Quits, Citing 'Toxic Environment'
UK Coronavirus Variant 'Very Likely' Detected in Burlington Wastewater
Katie Runde to Paint Alexander Twilight Portrait for the Statehouse
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 11 to 17
Stuck in Vermont: Winter Dipping With Katharine Montstream and the Red Hot Chilly Dippers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation