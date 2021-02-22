 Money for Business 'Safety Net' Inches Toward Approval in Vermont House | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 22, 2021

Business / Statehouse Money for Business 'Safety Net' Inches Toward Approval in Vermont House

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 7:52 PM

click to enlarge TIM NEWCOMB ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Tim Newcomb ©️ Seven Days
The newly renovated Inn at Water's Edge in Ludlow reopened for business in March 2020 — just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to close it again. Now the owners of the 11-room inn are using money from an insurance company they own in Pennsylvania to pay the bills while they wait for restrictions to ease, and guests to start returning.

“We’re funding it at this point,” said Connie Rae, who with her husband bought the inn in the summer of 2019 and spent the autumn renovating it. Their son is the chef. “I don’t know how other people are doing this if they have no other means.”

The Inn at Water's Edge is one of many Vermont businesses that missed out when the state and federal government were handing out grants to help businesses stay solvent last year. While the inn did receive a $12,500 Paycheck Protection Program loan, it wasn’t eligible for any of the $340 million that the state gave out to businesses. It hadn’t been open long enough under its new ownership to show financial comparisons from the prior year, a requirement of the grant application.

It’s not clear how many Vermont businesses missed out on the state funding, but the Lake Champlain Chamber has been hearing from a lot of them lately. The $10 million — part of a bill the House Appropriations Committee approved unanimously on Monday  — is intended to help companies that weren’t eligible for other grants that flowed to businesses in 2020.
Related As Businesses Scramble to Scoop Up COVID Cash, Many Are Left Empty-Handed
As Businesses Scramble to Scoop Up COVID Cash, Many Are Left Empty-Handed
By Kevin McCallum
Economy
Given the billions of dollars of coronavirus relief funding that have flowed into Vermont over the last year, $10 million isn’t much, said Austin Davis, the chamber's government affairs manager.

“It’s like a safety net below a safety net,” Davis said. “We know there are people — we have seen them — that just haven’t gotten any assistance for various reasons, and this is just meant to be something that catches those people.”

When the new owners of the Inn at Water's Edge took over, they created a new business, with new tax identification numbers. So while the business had been open for many years, they had no financial statements from 2019 to use in their application.

“We put out a lot of marketing stuff to" attract visitors, Rae said, "and then when we shut down, it was devastating.”
click to enlarge The Inn at Water's Edge - COURTESY OF CONNIE RAE
  • Courtesy of Connie Rae
  • The Inn at Water's Edge
The idea of using $10 million in unspent federal cash to help businesses that fell through the cracks has been around since early winter. In its latest iteration, the money is part of a $35 million coronavirus relief funding bill that includes millions of dollars for mental health, affordable housing and homelessness initiatives, as well as school indoor air quality.

The bill also includes $10 million for outdoor recreation businesses so they can begin work on projects this spring instead of waiting until the next fiscal year starts in July, said Rep. Peter Fagan (R-Rutland City), the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.
Related Lawmakers Give Final Boost to Vermont Business Grant Program
Church Street Marketplace earlier this year
Lawmakers Give Final Boost to Vermont Business Grant Program
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
The full House is expected to vote on the bill this week. If both chambers approve it and Gov. Phil Scott ultimately signs the measure, the money for businesses will be administered by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which operated the business grants programs in 2020. Businesses will be able to receive up to $150,000, said Rep. Mary Hooper (D-Montpelier), the House Appropriations chair.

Davis said the money is welcome, but it might not be enough to stop fragile businesses from collapsing. “The sad part is, it’s pretty late, almost a year into the pandemic,” he said. “They might have given up or found other trajectories at this point.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Home on the Range: Sheet-Pan-Roasted Sausages, Broccoli and Chickpeas with Lemon and Parmesan
Signs Opposing Eviction Restrictions in Order to 'Protect BIPOC Tenants' Cause Stir
Weinberger Breaks Fundraising Record in Burlington Mayor's Race; Tracy Boasts Most Donors
Vermonters, Visitors May Travel Freely Once Vaccinated, Scott Says
Vermont Supreme Court Upholds Gun Magazine Limits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation