The Vermont Lake Monsters will be sold to an investment group, and the team is expected to play in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League this summer, the club announced on Thursday.The deal with Nos Amours Baseball Club is contingent “on a few agreements,” including a new lease with the University of Vermont, which owns the team’s historic ballpark, Centennial Field.“The landscape has changed and this transition will allow the Lake Monsters to create amazing summertime memories for years to come,” Kyle Bostwick, the Lake Monsters’ vice president, said in a statement. “We are all looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride.” The investment group is headed by Chris English, a hedge fund manager who owns the Brockton Rox , one of seven teams currently in the Futures League. Based in Massachusetts, the league also has teams in New Hampshire and Connecticut.It pulls players who are “enrolled in a NCAA- or NAIA-sanctioned college or university,” are in “good academic standing, and have at least one year of collegiate eligibility remaining,” according to the league website . Top incoming first-year student-athletes can also participate.In an interview on Thursday, English toldthat he and his family split their time between Boston and South Woodstock, Vt. Other members of his family live in Shelburne.He said he's eager to take the helm, though he'll leave baseball operations to his new general manager, C.J. Knudsen, who held the post in Burlington before leaving for another baseball job in 2009.The team name will stay, as will Champ. And 25-cent Hot Dog Night?"We're thinking of cutting it to 20-cents," English quipped.English said he plans to invest in upgrades to Centennial Field and add some amenities, though he wouldn't elaborate. A press conference about the sale will be held in the next few weeks, he said.English noted that the Futures League held a 38-game season across 16 weeks for six teams last summer and made it through without a case of COVID-19. He says the league will have eight teams this year, including the Lake Monsters, and said they will again try to play a 38-game season."We just can't wait to take the field. It's going to be a beautiful summer day soon enough," English said. "The news on vaccines and COVID seem to be trending in the right direction. Obviously when we open, it will be in full compliance with whatever state, city and university rules are in place.""We are very COVID aware," he added, "and we're going to make sure when the ballpark opens, it's going to be safe and fun and affordable."