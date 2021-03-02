In a victory speech Tuesday night, Weinberger said fighting the virus and leading the city’s economic recovery are his top priorities. He also pledged to continue addressing both racial justice and the climate crisis.



“My promise to you, Burlingtonians, is that our city team will take on the challenges ahead using the same kind of hard work, innovation, collaboration and persistence that has made Burlington one of the safest cities in America,” he said in a speech at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. “The work ahead is serious. We must, and we will succeed.”

Tuesday's results — with 57 percent of voters choosing another candidate for mayor — show “we have hard work to do to forge a new consensus” on divisive issues such as policing, racial justice and housing policy, Weinberger said.



The incumbent mayor has preferred a more incremental approach to police reform than Tracy. He vetoed a Progressive proposal to create an independent oversight board to investigate police for misconduct, preferring to give more power to the existing police commission. He’s also been a vocal critic of the Prog-backed decision to reduce the police force last June, saying the vote has put the city’s overnight police coverage in jeopardy.



“I'm looking forward to getting back, hopefully soon, to that big, U-shaped table in Contois where we put behind contested elections, and we roll up our sleeves, and we work hard and find ways to keep making progress even if there is a difference of opinion,” Weinberger said.



The mayor said he’d already had “very gracious and thoughtful phone calls” with both Tracy and Dieng about how to move forward.



“I certainly am very committed to collaboration and seeking to find consensus,” Weinberger said.

click to enlarge James Buck

Max Tracy (right) learns he lost the election

Weinberger ran his most robust campaign yet, beating his fundraising record by raking in $132,673 as of February 26. He maintained a two-to-one fundraising lead over Tracy throughout the race, though Tracy had more individual donors.Still, Weinberger’s victory with just 43 percent of the vote was his worst showing of his four campaigns. He won with 48 percent in 2018, 68 percent in 2015 and 58 percent in 2012. A candidate must earn at least 40 percent of the vote to win.At a virtual Progressive party Tuesday night, Tracy congratulated Weinberger and said he’s confident that the mayor will work with the council “to help us move closer to a Burlington that works for all of us.”Tracy, who will remain on the city council, also promised to continue fighting for policies that he promoted on the campaign trail, including police accountability, affordable housing and racial justice. He urged his supporters to continue organizing for “transformative change.”“Electoral losses happen … but we can’t let that deter us from our focus to transform our city to be a more socially just, a more racially just, a more economically just city. We have so much work to do,” Tracy said. “I certainly look forward to continuing to work with all of you as your city council president to build the future that we deserve here in Burlington. Onward, together.”Fellow Councilor Jack Hanson (P-East District), who won reelection Tuesday unopposed, agreed, saying Tracy’s campaign only strengthened the Progressive movement that “didn’t disappear after tonight.”“It continues to grow and build,” he said. “I'm really looking forward to [seeing] what we can accomplish together next.”