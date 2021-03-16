click to enlarge File: Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days

Darren Springer, pictured last summer

“I do have concerns that there might be questions about the report and questions about the conclusions of the report if it is seen as being kind of guided only through the lens of racial equity, racial justice,” Weinberger said in explaining his decision. “Clearly racial justice is a critical lens and one that must be brought to bear, and I am absolutely counting on Director Green and her team to be weighing in on the report."I think if that is seen as sort of guiding the report, overseeing the whole report, then there could be similar kinds of questions about the fairness and the impartiality of it," he continued, "which I think is critical if this is going to be accepted and it’s going to be a document that leads to that new consensus.”He faced repeated questioning about the decision from Grant and Freeman.Grant argued that installing Springer would insert someone who had not followed the debate, nor attended committee meetings, into a charged situation. Further, she wondered why the mayor would not consider Green a neutral party in guiding the assessment. She argued that Green’s office should at least co-manage oversight of the contract; Weinberger disagreed.“I think that you really need to review the concept of trust as you see it, and this concept of neutrality as you see it, because I think a lot of people are not going to feel that’s the best way forward,” Grant said. “It feels to me like a rug is being pulled from under us … I’ve just got a lot of concerns.”Councilor Zoraya Hightower (P-Ward 1), the Public Safety Committee chair, had spoken to the mayor ahead of the meeting. She noted that she had voiced support to keep oversight of the contract in Green’s office as a counterbalance to what she expects will be heavy participation in the process by the police department.Hightower argued that the public safety and police commission joint committee should also have some sort of oversight role as the process moves forward.The meeting ended with no vote on what was already a settled matter. But members of the public were given time to weigh in on the mayor's decision before the session adjourned.“I also find it really infuriating that neutrality is going to be embodied in a white male — yet again,” activist Jess Laporte said of Springer. “And that somehow, inherently, having marginalized identities is a way that makes you no longer neutral.”