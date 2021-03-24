 Deemed Not Historic, Burlington's Midtown Motel Is Demolished | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Burlington / Development Deemed Not Historic, Burlington's Midtown Motel Is Demolished

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge The site of the former Midtown Motel - COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • The site of the former Midtown Motel
The space where Burlington’s landmark Midtown Motel once stood is now an empty lot.

Property owner Jeff Nick tore down the 1950s-era motel last month, hiring a crew trained in asbestos removal to discard the remnants safely. The process took six weeks.

The cordoned-off lot is now filled with gravel, but Nick plans to convert it into a grassy space that he hopes will spur redevelopment of the so-called “gateway block” to the Queen City.

“Hopefully when COVID’s over, everybody can refocus and figure out what should happen on this block,” Nick said, referring to the area contained by Main Street, South Union Street and South Winooski Avenue. “It’s prime even in today’s market.”

Nick and his business partner purchased the motel in 1995 but closed it a decade later when repairs became too costly. They continued to rent out the 14 parking spaces beneath the long, narrow building, which had become a magnet for graffiti.

Nick filed for a permit last summer to tear down the building, but city officials told him the motel was historic and as such, he needed a plan to redevelop the site before proceeding with demolition. Nick wanted to keep the surface parking lot, but officials said that use isn't allowed in the zoning district.

Nick, a real estate broker by day, said he didn’t want to build something that would conflict with the city’s vision for the “gateway block.” Plans call for replacing the motel and adjacent city parking lot with mixed use, multistory buildings and a repurposed Memorial Auditorium.
Related Burlington Moves Forward on Reenvisioning Memorial Auditorium
Memorial Auditorium's second-floor lobby
Burlington Moves Forward on Reenvisioning Memorial Auditorium
By Amy Lilly
History
He also questioned whether the building was truly historic. Yes, the boxy, single-story structure embodied the International Style — a minimalist architectural treatment popular in midcentury America — but it wasn’t listed on the state or national historic registers. A city ordinance, however, says buildings are historic if they’re even eligible for inclusion on those lists.
click to enlarge The building, shown last year - FILE: COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • The building, shown last year
The stalemate ended when the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation ruled that the motel wasn’t eligible for listing after all. A 44-page report published last summer concluded that while the Midtown was one of many roadside motels that became popular in the 1950s, “it does not relate to the important historic trend of roadside commercial development.”

“As such,” the report says, “it is a singular building that is not associated with an important historic event or trend.”
Related Burlington Zoning Rules Delay Plans to Demolish Downtown Motel
Midtown Motel on Burlington's Main Street
Burlington Zoning Rules Delay Plans to Demolish Downtown Motel
By Courtney Lamdin
City
Nick took the report to the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, whose members review nominations to the state and national registers. Last September, the body voted 3-2 that the motel was ineligible for listing.

“That was a game-changer in terms of the zoning permit process,” principal city planner Scott Gustin wrote in an email to Seven Days.

With the question of historic significance resolved, Nick’s post-demolition plans only had “to comply with the city’s downtown form code or contain no development at all,” Gustin added.

Nick opted for the latter. He hopes that leaving a blank slate will attract developers to the block, noting that big-box retailers Target and REI were both interested in the past. Nick thinks a redeveloped corner with mixed used buildings — and yes, parking — is just what Burlington needs.

“We’re eager to participate with the city to help move this forward,” he said, adding, “I hope people will see more of an opportunity there than before.”

And while Nick is happy the Midtown is gone, he did save one relic from the rubble. A neon sign that once tempted weary travelers with the promise of color television is now hanging in his Church Street office.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Bottom Line: How Timely Tire Gained Traction Heading Into the Pandemic
Vermont’s Vaccination Strategy, Turns of the ‘Spigot’ Pose Risks in New Pandemic Phase
Sergeant Accused of Sexual Assaults Remains in Vermont Guard Despite Criminal Record
Shapeshifters in Brattleboro Revolutionizes the Chest Binder Market
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Addresses Racial Reckoning in a Multi-Genre Performance
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation