"The reason that Vermont has done so well in this pandemic is because of the sacrifices and expertise and hard work of our members, and the reward for that is we’re going to stick it to you in retirement," said Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees' Association.



The $600 million increase in liabilities stems largely from a revision of the assumed investment return — which the state has fallen short of for years — from its current 7.5 percent to 7 percent.

