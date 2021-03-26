The City of Burlington’s director of police transformation plagiarized significant portions of a final report he turned in last week, according to an analysis by Seven Days
.
Kyle Dodson was appointed by Mayor Miro Weinberger
last October to oversee the city’s police reform efforts. He took a six-month leave of absence from his job as CEO and president of the Greater Burlington YMCA for the special assignment, which was to end April 1.
Dodson turned in his final report on March 19. The document — which was sent to city councilors and police commissioners on Thursday and obtained by Seven Days
— borrowed liberally from several websites, including that for the City of Cambridge, Mass
., and Georgetown Law school
.
Dodson included links, but didn’t actually attribute some of these passages. Other sections that appeared to be Dodson’s own analysis were actually lifted from elsewhere, with no acknowledgment of the original source. A Seven Days
review found that more than half of the document’s 1,542 words were not Dodson’s own.
“The way that I saw it was as a resource for the mayor to look to things that I learned to be helpful and not in any way to present them as ‘Kyle the guru of policing,’” Dodson said in an interview Friday. “Any of that was probably just, at the end of the day, [an] oversight.”
“There was no intent to have it be seen as something that was mine,” he continued. “It’s just something that I didn’t take the time to reference.”
Seven Days contacted Weinberger's office on Friday and described an urgent need for an interview about Dodson's report, without describing the plagiarism allegations. Weinberger ultimately declined an interview through his spokesperson, Olivia LaVecchia, who said a statement would be forthcoming.
It's unclear if Dodson turned in other reports or other work products during his tenure. He was paid $75,000 for the six-month gig, a pay rate higher than all but seven other city employees, including the school district, according to wage information included in the city’s 2020 annual report
.
If he'd been paid the same rate across an entire year, Dodson would have made a higher annual salary than the mayor, fire chief, police chief and city attorney.
Dodson said he realized that Burlington wasn’t ready to talk about how to transform policing but chose not to write that in his report. Otherwise, the document “would have been 100 pages long,” he said.
“I didn’t have the time to do it, and I didn’t think it would be worth it, because I didn’t expect anyone to read it or listen because no one seemed to care,” Dodson said.
The issue of policing has been the biggest flashpoint between Weinberger and the city council's six-member Progressive caucus. And Dodson’s appointment was immediately controversial. Progressive councilors saw Dodson’s hiring as a unilateral move by Weinberger, who didn’t seek input before bringing Dodson on board.
Weinberger had lauded Dodson, a Black man, as someone who would help the city’s racial justice work. The mayor said Dodson’s hiring came at “a critical moment” in Burlington, where protesters had occupied a city park for a month to demand police accountability.
“Kyle is a tremendous leader," Weinberger said at a press conference announcing
Dodson’s role late last September. “I know he can do this work, and I'm grateful for him lending his considerable experience, skill and vision to oversee this work and make good on the promise of this moment.”
Dodson, a former Burlington school commissioner, has led the YMCA since 2016. Before that, he served as an administrator at Champlain College and a school principal. Seven Days
previously reported that Dodson has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Vermont, an MBA in finance and management from Columbia University and a history degree from Harvard University.
Dodson was tasked with overseeing a functional assessment of the police department, a study to reimagine public safety in Burlington and a review of police discipline procedures. In January, after Weinberger vetoed a council proposal
to create a stronger citizen oversight board, the mayor asked Dodson to write a report with recommendations for better officer training. He also asked Dodson to share insight on how to “forge reconciliation” between police and Black, Indigenous and other people of color.
The report, however, includes little documentation of Dodson’s progress on any of those goals. And much of the analysis that Dodson did provide was plagiarized.
click to enlarge
In one section, Dodson reflected that “division serves to immobilize, as it increases both anger and hurt of all involved, citizens and police officers alike.” That exact sentence can be found on the website LawfareBlog.com, in a post called
“Measurement Matters: The Key to Police Reform.” The article was published in August 2020.
Seven Days
ran Dodson’s report through a plagiarism checker on a website called Small SEO Tools
. The site provided links to the text’s original sources, including LawfareBlog.
In the article
, authors Ava J. Abramowitz and Catherine H. Milton — a lecturer at George Washington University Law School and a former assistant director of the Police Foundation, respectively — mused that cities must consider what role police should have in their communities.
“It is the question today, and it has to be debated precinct-by-precinct and resolved department-by-department,” they wrote. “It is not an issue to be determined by citizens alone. Police need to speak up. They have knowledge that all of society needs to learn.”
Dodson’s version was almost verbatim, though he changed certain words.
“It is the question that Burlington faces and it has to be debated neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and resolved street-by-street,” he wrote. “It is not an issue to be determined by citizens alone. Police need to speak up. They have knowledge that all of us have to learn.”
click to enlarge
The revelation comes a week after Weinberger took heat for appointing Darren Springer
, a white man in charge of Burlington Electric Department, to oversee a key policing study instead of Tyeastia Green, the city’s director of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
The mayor changed course
after public backlash, and Green — the city’s only Black department head — is back at the helm.
Dodson said he was often frustrated on the job, which embedded him in the police department daily. When he told people that he’d seen officers’ humanity first-hand, some called him a sellout and a cop sympathizer, he said.
Read Dodson's full report below:
“The community didn’t want transformation. Blacks and activists want revenge,” Dodson said. “That’s understandable, but it’s deeply problematic.”
“The position was a set-up because our community is so divided,” he added. “The policies and procedures and the trainings — they don’t matter if the humans doing those things aren’t in a certain place. And the humans in this city, in my opinion, were not in a place yet to move forward.”