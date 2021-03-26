“The way that I saw it was as a resource for the mayor to look to things that I learned to be helpful and not in any way to present them as ‘Kyle the guru of policing,’” Dodson said in an interview Friday. “Any of that was probably just, at the end of the day, [an] oversight.”



“There was no intent to have it be seen as something that was mine,” he continued. “It’s just something that I didn’t take the time to reference.”



Seven Days contacted Weinberger's office on Friday and described an urgent need for an interview about Dodson's report, without describing the plagiarism allegations. Weinberger ultimately declined an interview through his spokesperson, Olivia LaVecchia, who said a statement would be forthcoming.





Dodson said he realized that Burlington wasn’t ready to talk about how to transform policing but chose not to write that in his report. Otherwise, the document “would have been 100 pages long,” he said.



“I didn’t have the time to do it, and I didn’t think it would be worth it, because I didn’t expect anyone to read it or listen because no one seemed to care,” Dodson said.

click to enlarge Screenshot

click to enlarge Screenshot

Dodson said he was often frustrated on the job, which embedded him in the police department daily. When he told people that he’d seen officers’ humanity first-hand, some called him a sellout and a cop sympathizer, he said.



“The community didn’t want transformation. Blacks and activists want revenge,” Dodson said. “That’s understandable, but it’s deeply problematic.”



“The position was a set-up because our community is so divided,” he added. “The policies and procedures and the trainings — they don’t matter if the humans doing those things aren’t in a certain place. And the humans in this city, in my opinion, were not in a place yet to move forward.”