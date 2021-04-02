Vermont's seven-day average of new cases per day hit a pandemic high of about 187 this week. And on Friday, the state reported 201 new cases and there were 35 people hospitalized with COVID-19; two were in intensive care. The state’s virus positivity rate is a relatively high — for Vermont — 2.2 percent.

Gov. Phil Scott said that he had planned to unveil on Friday a blueprint for reopening the state over the next three months, but he delayed the discussion until next week. Officials instead focused much of their COVID-19 briefing on the recent rise in cases.On Wednesday, Vermont broke its record for daily new cases with 261. The previous record was 255, set on March 25.